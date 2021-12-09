To bring University Hospitals’ cardiac surgeons to the forefront of innovation, Dr. Alan Markowitz and his wife, Cathy Pollard, have given a $1 million seed gift that will set up a fund to take surgeons around the world to learn the latest techniques.
With the gift, Pollard and Markowitz, chief surgical officer at UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and the Marcella “Dolly” Haugh Chair in Valvular Surgery, are establishing the Alan Markowitz, MD, and Cathy Pollard Cardiac Surgical Innovation Fund.
The inspiration for the gift and fund came partly from a 2009 trip Markowitz took to Portugal with other members of the heart and vascular institute to learn transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, a cutting-edge procedure that had not yet been approved for use in the United States.
When TAVR was approved in 2014, UH cardiac surgeons had already been performing the catheterization procedure for three years as part of clinical trials. It is a much less invasive procedure than open heart surgery which is generally required for the procedure. By the end of 2021, University Hospitals will have performed more than 2,000 TAVR procedures since the clinical trials began in 2011.
“There’s never been a time when I’ve visited somebody in their operating room where I didn’t learn something, either a particular nuance of a particular technique, or the use of an instrument in a particular way that I never really thought about,” Markowitz told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 3. “To have the opportunity to go and work at a center where they’re really doing a procedure well, to bring those techniques back – perhaps have one of those individuals then come and be a proctor for you while you do your first two or three cases – is really probably the best way to acquire new techniques and new technology.”
The fund will be at the control and discretion of Dr. Marc Pelletier, chief of the division of cardiac surgery, UH Cleveland Medical Center, and director of the Heart Surgery Center at UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.
Markowitz said the fund will allow the cardiac surgeons to have autonomy and “help determine our own destiny. And this is one of the ways we can do it without necessarily having to compete for funds with other divisions within the hospital.”
The fund is set up as an endowment that will generate income every year.
Markowitz said he hopes his gift will inspire others.
“I’d like to see it double or triple, you know. Who knows? Cleveland is remarkably philanthropic,” said Markowitz, adding that letters have gone out and that one grateful patient has already made a substantial donation.
Markowitz said he was also inspired to start the fund based on the caliber of his colleagues.
“This is the best group of people I’ve ever worked with, not only just the surgeons, but the support staff, which is just an enormous number of people,” Markowitz said. “And when I look at the skills of my colleagues, all of whom are substantially younger than I am, it’s very, very gratifying to work with them. We’re all friends. There’s none of this malignant internal competition that you may find at large institutions.”
He said the culture is relaxed and positive, with impromptu workplace meetings taking place in the hallway, and surgeons often asking each other if they need help during prolonged procedures.
Dr. Daniel I. Simon, president of academic & external affairs and chief scientific officer at University Hospitals, said the fund will help the cardiac surgeons and heart and vascular institute stay ahead of trends.
“We don’t need to talk about the FDA balancing, you know, efficacy, safety and risk compared to other countries,” Simon told the CJN Dec. 6. “But the fact of the matter is, these other countries are three to four years ahead of us.”
Simon said cardiac surgeons won’t be the only group of doctors to benefit from Markowitz’s gift.
“Not only heart surgeons, but also vascular surgeons and interventional cardiologists will all benefit from this, which is exactly what Alan has already always been about,” Simon said. “He’s a multidisciplinary team guy.”
Simon said Markowitz “is incredibly innovative, is constantly striving to adapt new techniques and new operations,” and that he has “been on the leading edge of those changes throughout his career, and he still is.”
Simon said the endowment Markowitz and Pollard are establishing is unique, and that it could serve as a model for endowment funds for other specialties.
At 77, Markowitz is contemplating retirement.
“Nobody’s telling me to sit on the sidelines yet, but realistically, it may be soon,” he said.
This is not Markowitz and Pollard’s first gift to University Hospitals.
In 2017, Markowitz, Pollard, Henri Pell Junod Jr., friends and colleagues contributed to establish the Alan H. Markowitz, MD Chair for Cardiac and Vascular Surgery, which is currently held by Dr. Vikram Kashyap.
Born in Fort Riley, Kan., Markowitz was raised in Albany, N.Y., where he became a bar mitzvah at Temple Israel. His father was a doctor, and Markowitz grew up going on house calls with him early mornings before school.
He graduated from the University of Rochester and from Albany Medical College, where he said he got to work on the heart lung machine “when cardiac surgery was in its infancy, and that really cemented for me what I wanted to do.”
Looking back, Markowitz said, “I’ve sort of evolved as the profession has evolved, seen a lot of changes.”
He came to Cleveland as a resident at University Hospitals for its six-year combined surgery program. He spent two years in the military in which he worked as a trauma surgeon in Okinawa part of the time at a secondary evacuation center during the Vietnam War.
Markowitz’s first job was at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where he met Pollard who was an operating room nurse.
The couple moved to Cleveland, where Markowitz launched and ran the cardiac surgery program at Mt. Sinai Hospital and he has worked at University Hospitals since 1997.
Pollard worked at Cleveland Clinic for 10 years and retired.
The couple now divides their time between Pepper Pike and the Vail Valley in Colorado, where they ski and hike.
Pollard said the fund will help surgeons learn techniques to assist people with complicated medical histories and might lessen the need to recruit surgeons who know the latest techniques.
“These guys are so good that they can go find a technique, learn it and bring it back to the institution because they’ll be better surgeons for it,” Pollard said. “Because everybody needs to keep learning, and the institution of cardiac surgery will be better for it as well.”