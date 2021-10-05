Medicare is an important tool for those 65 years or older. This plays a key role in covering the cost of treatment in public hospitals and subsidizes the cost of health services and medications to over 60 million older people and younger people with disabilities. There are a few different types of Medicare options. How does someone know which is best for them?
Ronald Fleeter, president of The Benefit Source, Inc., in Beachwood, and Caryn Zwick, independent agent at KAZ Company in Independence, said there are a few factors to consider.
Medicare begins at age 65, unless you’re on disability, in which case it begins in the 25th month after you’ve been on Social Security disability for 24 months. If you’re on an employer’s company plan, you can remain on the plan after age 65.
Zwick said when you make a decision to go on Medicare, you should give yourself at least two months to have a thorough conversation and to understand the pros and the cons of your decision.
One Medicare option is the Medicare Supplement, which is issued by a private insurance company and allows you to go to any hospital and any doctor that accepts Medicare, as long as it’s medically necessary.
The other option is a Medicare Advantage plan where you have co-pays, coinsurance, more like a company plan, and you have a network.
“Coverage is a factor,” Zwick said. “The Advantage plans have additional benefits like dental and vision. And the advantage plans generally include prescription drug coverage. So, you don’t need a standalone plan for that. (Medicare Supplement) doesn’t include dental. You can get an eye exam through your ophthalmologist, you can get a stipend to get glasses after cataract surgery, but you’re not going to be able to get glasses paid for, For example, if you need glasses to read.”
Fleeter said another factor is cost. Supplement plans are more expensive, he said. Another factor he cited was the long term feasibility of that cost, because traditional plans will go up over time in cost. According to Fleeter, it doesn’t make sense to start with the supplement plan if you’re going to have to drop it in three years because it’s too expensive for you to afford the cost.
“I would say Medicare Supplements work well If you’re a person that likes total freedom of choice, wants the lowest medical out-of-pocket costs, wants flexibility to be able to use the insurance in other states,” Fleeter said.
The other type of plan, Medicare Advantage plan, is a little more value oriented, Fleeter said.
“The costs are lower, but because they’re managed care, you have to make sure your providers participate in the network,” Fleeter said. “And if you travel, you have to inquire as to if the travel coverage is adequate based on your needs, how far you’re going, how long you’re going away for and where you’re going.”
Zwick said if you travel, a Medicare Supplement may be your option of choice. You get benefits in an Advantage plan that you don’t get in a Supplement she said. With a Supplement, you have to have a stand alone prescription drug plan. And generally speaking, most Advantage plans include drug coverage.
“You’re not bound by a network,” said Zwick, who added that some of the advantage plans do have a national network. “So if you go to Florida, you’re going to have coverage. If you’re in Arizona, you’re going to have coverage. As long as you’re in the 50 states, you’ll have coverage on a Supplement plan. And in an emergency, if you’re on an Advantage plan, you just go to the hospital. You don’t worry about it.”