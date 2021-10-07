Advanced Insurance Solutions

Specialties: Individual, family, Medicare health coverage

Jeff Cave

251 W. Garfield Road, Suite 291

Aurora, OH 44202

330-869-2201

jeff.cave@ais4u.com

Advanced Insurance Solutions is a family business that is solely dedicated to helping you and your individual needs. This means that we will do all the comparison shopping for you with a multitude of companies at no cost. Because we have vast knowledge of the companies’ different offerings and benefits, we will find coverage that fits your needs.

Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center

5084 Mayfield Rd (at Richmond)

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

216-382-4520

chsc.org

Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center has served the community for over 100 years and offers individualized service with highly skilled professionals and quality products. We accept a variety of insurances including, Anthem, CareSource, UAW, and some Medicare Advantage plans. Don’t Wait! Call for a Hearing Evaluation Appointment Today!

Mitchell L. Barron Insurance

Mitchell L. Barron

Senior Health Insurance

216-347-6200

mlbinsurance@att.net

As an independent agent, I endeavor to help my clients make the most of their Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplement and prescription drug plans. I am also licensed to offer life insurance, dental, annuities, long-term care and final expense plans. Licensed in Ohio, Florida and Missouri.

The Benefit Source, Inc.

Ron Fleeter

President

25700 Science Park Drive, Suite 130,

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-595-5300, ext. 101

ebenefitsource.com

ron@ebenefitsource.com

Specialties: Group employer sponsored health and voluntary benefits, individual & family health plans, Marketplace health plans, Medicare health plans, self-employed health plans, life and disability insurance.

The Benefit Source, Inc. is a local independent insurance agency with more than 50 years of combined experience. As independent insurance brokers we go above and beyond to secure the best plan(s) for our clients. We are creative and offer unique solutions and welcome new clients.

Haas, Haas & Associates

William R. Haas, LUTCF

216-831-1310

bill@haas-haasinsurance.com

haas-haas.com

Haas Healthcare Solutions, a division of Haas+Haas & Associates, is affiliated with insurance companies including CNA, The Hartford, Travelers, Kemper, Progressive and Guard Insurance to provide customized risk management coverage. They also represent Anthem, United Health Care, Aetna, Medical Mutual and Silver Scripts for Medicare. Bill is a member of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue board of trustees and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.

KAZ Company

Caryn Zwick

4807 Rockside Road, No. 660,

Independence, OH 44131

216-276-4541

Specialties: Medicare health plans, PDP plans and LTC, as well as dental and final expenses

czwick@medicareplansneo.com

medicareplansneo.com

Make Caryn Zwick the first one you call with your questions regarding your Medicare health care plans, LTC insurance or fixed annuities. I have the answers – 216-276-4541 and don’t hesitate to stop and say hi when you see me at the J.

William Grossman

216-591-9100

wigrossman@gmail.com

HealthMarkets.com/WGrossman

By appointment

My Practice is about protecting you. Health Insurance, Medicare Insurance options Long Term Care, Disability Insurance, Life InsuranceGroup Insurances, Key Man and Buy/Sell policies. Dental, Vision, Cancer, Cardiovascular Insurance. Umbrella policies to cover out of pocket expenses are available. Let me earn your trust. How can I help you?

