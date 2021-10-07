Advanced Insurance Solutions
Specialties: Individual, family, Medicare health coverage
Jeff Cave
251 W. Garfield Road, Suite 291
Aurora, OH 44202
330-869-2201
Advanced Insurance Solutions is a family business that is solely dedicated to helping you and your individual needs. This means that we will do all the comparison shopping for you with a multitude of companies at no cost. Because we have vast knowledge of the companies’ different offerings and benefits, we will find coverage that fits your needs.
Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center
5084 Mayfield Rd (at Richmond)
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
216-382-4520
Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center has served the community for over 100 years and offers individualized service with highly skilled professionals and quality products. We accept a variety of insurances including, Anthem, CareSource, UAW, and some Medicare Advantage plans. Don’t Wait! Call for a Hearing Evaluation Appointment Today!
Mitchell L. Barron Insurance
Mitchell L. Barron
Senior Health Insurance
216-347-6200
As an independent agent, I endeavor to help my clients make the most of their Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplement and prescription drug plans. I am also licensed to offer life insurance, dental, annuities, long-term care and final expense plans. Licensed in Ohio, Florida and Missouri.
The Benefit Source, Inc.
Ron Fleeter
President
25700 Science Park Drive, Suite 130,
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-595-5300, ext. 101
Specialties: Group employer sponsored health and voluntary benefits, individual & family health plans, Marketplace health plans, Medicare health plans, self-employed health plans, life and disability insurance.
The Benefit Source, Inc. is a local independent insurance agency with more than 50 years of combined experience. As independent insurance brokers we go above and beyond to secure the best plan(s) for our clients. We are creative and offer unique solutions and welcome new clients.
Haas, Haas & Associates
William R. Haas, LUTCF
216-831-1310
Haas Healthcare Solutions, a division of Haas+Haas & Associates, is affiliated with insurance companies including CNA, The Hartford, Travelers, Kemper, Progressive and Guard Insurance to provide customized risk management coverage. They also represent Anthem, United Health Care, Aetna, Medical Mutual and Silver Scripts for Medicare. Bill is a member of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue board of trustees and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.
KAZ Company
Caryn Zwick
4807 Rockside Road, No. 660,
Independence, OH 44131
216-276-4541
Specialties: Medicare health plans, PDP plans and LTC, as well as dental and final expenses
Make Caryn Zwick the first one you call with your questions regarding your Medicare health care plans, LTC insurance or fixed annuities. I have the answers – 216-276-4541 and don’t hesitate to stop and say hi when you see me at the J.
William Grossman
216-591-9100
By appointment
My Practice is about protecting you. Health Insurance, Medicare Insurance options Long Term Care, Disability Insurance, Life InsuranceGroup Insurances, Key Man and Buy/Sell policies. Dental, Vision, Cancer, Cardiovascular Insurance. Umbrella policies to cover out of pocket expenses are available. Let me earn your trust. How can I help you?
