The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way many institutions and programs have functioned in the United States. This is especially true for health care programs, such as Medicare. The way that people go about getting Medicare, as well as how Medicare agents go about their jobs have drastically shifted.
Bill Haas, president of Haas Haas + Associates in Chardon and Markietta Stevenson, an independent licensed agent at MLS Insurance in Cleveland Heights, said the pandemic has changed how they communicate with clients.
Rather than face-to-face meetings with clients, Stevenson said she has been doing meetings mostly over the phone and on the computer.
“Certainly, you don’t want to be in people’s homes, you don’t want to expose them and they don’t want to expose you,” Stevenson said. “Then, it limits your in-person contact and allows you to do things virtually. Which is good, because most of the carriers have provided those tools to be able to do that. So if clients have a smartphone, laptop or computer, we can conduct business that way.”
Stevenson added, however, that this approach takes away the human touch. Another issue is that some of the senior populations she works with are not comfortable with technology.
“So what happens is you end up either having to make sure that someone is available on their end, or you just spend extra time really going over it just to make sure that they understand,” Stevenson said. “Sometimes, you have to send the material ahead of time to them if they don’t have access to a computer. They still need the documents, they still need to see or to have documentation as to what’s available to them. So there’s more mailings at times.”
Stevenson said if clients can not figure out the technology necessary for their meeting, she has told them that she can meet them in-person with proper personal protective equipment such as masks.
Haas said that, because we’ve only been in this pandemic for a year and a half, it is much too early to tell what legislative actions are coming for Medicare. But he still has advice for those enrolling.
“In my opinion, I feel that people who are healthy that are just enrolling in Medicare, they’re just turning 65 or coming off of their employer’s health plan, whether they be 65 or 70, I believe they’re going to want to enroll in a supplement, which has fewer deductibles or no deductibles and no-out of-pocket costs,” Haas said. “Medicare Advantage plans have high deductibles and have more out of pocket costs that are driving people to telemedicine as opposed to in-person.”
Stevenson said this pandemic has changed everyone’s mindset in every facet of life. No one knew what we would be doing at this particular time, how we would be doing business, or that we would not have that human touch.
So, the mindset has changed a little bit, but not around the product itself,” Stevenson said. “People still need medical insurance, and even more so now. That’s not something they can take for granted.”
As for the virtual component of this, Stevenson thinks this is probably the way that we will continue to do business, now that we know that we can and it’s available.
“I think that it’s introduced some new ways for us to know that we can continue to do business from a virtual standpoint versus face-to-face.” she said.
“But I certainly like face-to-face, and the clients like face-to-face. It also helps with that isolation that people are feeling these days, to be able to have that human touch.”