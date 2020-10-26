Medworks will hold its next dental and vision clinic Nov. 21, in partnership with Care Alliance and Neighborhood Family Practice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the size of the clinics have been reduced to follow state and federal guidelines. Patients will only be seen by appointment only for acute dental and vision care. Free services include extractions for adults only.
Care Alliance will see patients from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2916 Central Ave. in Cleveland. Neighborhood Family Practice will see patients from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3569 Ridge Road in Cleveland.
All dental and vision positions are full to work the event, but the organization is still in need of community and nurse volunteers. Spots are limited. Registration can be completed at bit.ly/35ntwHH.
Appointments for services will open Nov. 9. For more information, visit medworksusa.org.