Menorah Park’s Home Health Services has been named among the top 10 agencies for most experienced in caring for those with hip and knee replacements.
Dexur, a data-driven hospital and healthcare news and research service included Menorah Park’s Home Health Services in the ranking, according to a news release.
There are about 800 agencies in Ohio, which places the home care service among the top one percent, the news release stated. Rankings are based on data analysis of Medicare claims.
“The experience and skill level of our professional, clinical team is why Menorah Park Home Care is so successful. We take great pride in providing excellent, personalized care and helping our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes. In addition, our hospitalization rate is lower than both state and national averages,” Tina Witt, director of HCBS at Menorah Park, stated in the release. Menorah Park’s Home Health Services have the resources of Ohio’s largest health care organizations with a local focus. Care is individualized and offered in the privacy and comfort of home.