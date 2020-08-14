Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County
Specialty: Mental health and addiction
treatment and recovery support services for Cuyahoga County residents
2012 W. 25th St., 6th Floor
Cleveland, OH 44113
216-241-3400
24-hour crisis hot line: 216-623-6888 / crisis text “4Hope” to 741741
@ADAMHSBoardCC
The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County is responsible for the planning, funding and monitoring of public mental health and addiction treatment and recovery support services delivered to the residents of Cuyahoga County.
Beech Brook
3737 Lander Road
Pepper Pike, OH 44124
216-831-2255
Since 1852, Beech Brook has been serving Northeast Ohio’s most vulnerable children and families. Today that work continues through more than 40 programs, nearly 100 school partnerships, foster care and a wide range of parenting, child abuse prevention and early childhood services.
Bellefaire JCB
One Pollock Circle, 22001 Fairmount Blvd.
Shaker Heights, OH 44118
216-320-8502 / 800-879-2522
For over 150 years, Bellefaire JCB has provided high quality behavioral health and substance abuse counseling in Northeast Ohio. Our therapists are master’s level, licensed professionals with extensive training and experience, including culturally competent therapists to serve the entire Jewish community. Bellefaire accepts most insurance plans.
Strive Mental Health
Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Wednesdays.
Specialties: Psychiatry, transcranial magnetic stimulation, ADHD and opiate addiction
216-752-9090
Insurance: Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and self-pay, FSA eligible
Serving Greater Cleveland by integrating mental health and wellness services. Offering transcranial magnetic stimulation when depression does not respond to medication. Telepsychiatry available by secure Zoom, along with e-prescribing, online scheduling and payment and appointment text reminders. Providing seamless care for your mental health needs. In-person appointments still available.
