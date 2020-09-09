When a person doesn’t feel good physically, that person tends not to feel good mentally and vice versa.
According to Beth Bennett, chief program officer at The Gathering Place in Beachwood and Westlake, and Carole Negus, director of nursing at Stella Maris in Cleveland, this isn’t very surprising – as mental and physical well-being directly correlate.
“We always hear ‘I had a gut feeling’ or ‘my gut told me,’” Bennett said. “So, we have known for a long time that what is going on in our heads can physically manifest in our bodies. Mind, body and spirit are referred to as three different entities, but they aren’t – they completely overlap.”
Using the acronym H.A.L.T., or hungry, angry, lonely or tired, Negus said those are personal touchpoints that people have to check in with themselves to ensure they are feeling their best, both physically and mentally. But when people are out using drugs or alcohol, she explained those four things tend to go by the wayside, as well as any prescription medications – causing more mental and physical distress. At Stella Maris, that is where they start the recovery process.
“What we teach here initially is that people get three meals a day and enough rest,” she said. “Then, now that we have all of the drugs out of their system and they’re eating well and sleeping, we can then evaluate any mental health issues they may have going on. They kind of have to fall in line in the right order as it doesn’t do us any good to use an antidepressant if they’re using.”
Bennett explained having a healthy routine can add to someone’s mental stability, focusing on their diet, exercise and self-care.
“It’s about learning what, in terms of mental health, are the things people can do to improve that,” she noted. “One of the biggest parts is care. It’s figuring out self-care, not being selfish but figuring out what you need to do to take care of yourself. Am I sleeping well? And asking for help and seeking it is the first step and it’s a big step.”
At the Gathering Place, Bennett said keeping clients healthy as they go through a cancer diagnosis is important. With cooking classes, yoga and tai chi, the team focuses on working toward physical recovery, but also addressing the mental and spiritual, and giving them the ability to choose how to tackle that.
“When addressing your emotional well-being, you get to choose to do that or not,” she explained. “When someone is going through cancer, so many of their choices are taken away from them. Here, you get to choose what you want to do – so I think that is a big concept for us in meeting people where they are, wherever they are in their journey and helping them feel empowered.”
But keeping an eye on your well being is key to overall health.
“Both ends of your health affects everything you do and affects all of their interactions,” Negus stated. “When you’re hungry or tired, you can’t process things well. Interactions you’re having with other people and your perceptions end up getting skewed because you’re not in the mental state of mind to process that information.”
Bennett added, “We’re learning a lot about the role of the immune system, especially when it comes to cancer care. We know that if someone is having issues with mental health like depression, anxiety, fear or other big emotions surrounding cancer, we know that taxes the immune system.”
Negus added seeking help is key, especially since many people tend to feel ashamed asking for it.
“There is also a stigma of asking for help when you need it,” she said. “There is nothing to be ashamed of if you’re depressed all the time and need help coping.”
It’s also key to know it’s OK to not be OK sometimes, Bennett said.
“You never want to lose hope though, but it’s allowing yourself to be in touch with all of your feelings,” she saidd. “Sometimes, we aren’t positive and that is OK. You just don’t want to be stuck there. That is why we want to develop coping skills. So when those feelings come back, they have a tool kit for coping.”