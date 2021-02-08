Cleveland Clinic and Sisters of Charity Health Systems announced Mercy Medical Center is now a full member of the Clinic’s health system, effective Feb. 1. It is now Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.
Mercy Medical Center will continue to maintain its Catholic identity through the sponsorship by the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine, according to a news release. All services at the medical center, including COVID-19 response, will continue without interruption. Patients of the center will continue to see their regular physicians and providers at their current locations. All operations and appointments, both inpatient and outpatient, will proceed as scheduled. All current insurance plans will continue to be accepted.
The transition of ownership comes after 115 years in the care of the Sisters of Charity St. Augustine, Sister Judith Ann Karam, said in the release.
“I want to take this moment to thank our Mercy family, as well as members of the Stark County community, who worked hand in hand with the Sisters of Charity since the beginning to provide for the health care needs of this community,” she said. “Our hospital is well known for its life-saving patient care innovations, compassion and dedication, and that is why Mercy remains at the top for health care in the Stark County community.”
The release detailed that being under the Clinic’s purview allows the medical center to expand its services, improve on technology, provide support and address additional community needs, and increase the ease of access to highly specialized services in Stark County and its surrounding communities.
“Mercy Medical Center has touched countless lives with high-quality, compassionate care,” Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and president of the Cleveland Clinic, said in the release. “At Cleveland Clinic, this has also been our commitment for 100 years. Our mission is caring for life, researching for health and educating those who serve. We are united by a noble purpose to care for others. Together, we will deliver exceptional care to patients in Stark County and beyond as we continue the Catholic tradition of healing the body, mind and spirit.”
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is at 1320 Mercy Drive NW in Canton, and has locations throughout Stark County, as well as locations in Carroll and Tuscarawas counties.