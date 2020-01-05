Lake Health and The MetroHealth System agreed last month to open a day base at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township to house a Cleveland Metro Life Flight helicopter, according to a news release.
“Lake Health is proud to have worked with our emergency responders and partner with Metro Health to help strengthen emergency response capabilities in our community with the placement of a Life Flight helicopter at TriPoint Medical Center,” Cynthia Moore-Hardy, president and CEO of Lake Health, said in the release. “This will be an asset to our community in Lake County and the surrounding region.”
The day base will include MetroHealth parking its Life Flight aircraft at the campus for up to 12 hours a day to help educe travel time when transporting trauma patients to the appropriate health-care facility and allow a Life Flight helicopter to be closer to where more and more trauma patients are originating from, the release said.
“Operating a Life Flight helicopter from Lake County will allow us to more quickly provide life-saving care and transport to more people,” MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros said in the release. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the Lake Health System to help make our community healthier.”
Cleveland Metro Life Flight was the first air medical program in Northeast Ohio. The unit was started in 1982 to quickly transport critical injured patients to the nearest and most appropriate trauma level care facility.
MetroHealth also operates Life Flight helicopters based at Lorain County Regional Airport, Portage County Regional Airport and Wooster Wayne County Airport.