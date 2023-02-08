Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, outlined the challenges facing health care at the annual State of the Clinic address.
“In recent years, when I reviewed our accomplishments, we were gripped by winter surges of COVID-19,” he said in the virtual address. “It is comforting to begin the new year on a healthier footing.”
He pointed out different trends influencing health care. These include Americans’ health and patient experience declining, more health care workers are burned out, retiring early or leaving their careers, the majority of hospitals are enduring financial losses and gaps in health care equity threaten to grow wider in local communities, according to the release.
“In health care, we are expected to prevent harm, save lives, communicate and create access,” Mihaljevic said in the address. “With all of that, we eliminate the suffering of our patients … restoring joy in their lives, and also in our lives, by doing work that matters.”
He highlighted the work Cleveland Clinic does for patient care. The release stated $450 million are reinvested into research and education for patient care annually.
In 2022, Cleveland Clinic hired over 1,600 new caregivers who live in Cleveland and contributed $50 million to remove lead paint from Cleveland homes, he release stated.
“We now know that 50,000 children in Cleveland need regular access to nutritious food. The need extends to our Florida communities, including Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties,” Mihaljevic said in the address. “Cleveland Clinic is committed to eradicating child hunger for the communities we serve, in partnership with other organizations.”
Cleveland Clinic also has plans for upcoming projects, including a hospital in Mentor to open in July, the expansion of the Cole Eye Institute on the main campus and more.
“The mission of Cleveland Clinic embodies hope and possibility,” Mihaljevic said in the address. “I am optimistic about the future, because we apply what makes us great across our global system, along with our people. Cleveland Clinic’s model of care is the model of what healthcare will be. Our shared responsibility is to refine it, to meet the needs of our patients, and bring it to those who have lost hope.”