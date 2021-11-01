After more than a decade in his original suite at 690 Orange Place No. 560 in Beachwood, Dr. Paul Mikhli moved his dental practice down the hall to a remodeled space in No. 540 he said provides comfort for clients.
Beachwood Dental was in negotiations with its landlord over summer 2020 and started construction of its new space in January, Mikhli said. Construction workers demolished the suite they were moving into, and then built up a “modern” space that opened in June, he said.
Mikhli said they had been in their previous suite for 13 years.
“I just felt that we were in our space for quite a while,” Mikhli said. “It started to look tired. It was time for a refresh. And there were another two dentists in my building that expressed interest in merging together with me. And so it just kind of all worked out.”
Mikhli said they now have the ability, with four doctors and six hygienists, for patients to be seen any day. The flexibility for the patients is a lot better because of this, he said.
The space is larger, more modern and has better flow, he said.
“I have a lot of reps that go between different offices around the city,” he said. “They say it’s by far the nicest, most comfortable dental office they’ve been to. And really, that was our goal.”
Mikhli said Beachwood Dental had an opportunity when COVID-19 was starting out to be able to negotiate with the landlord and get a good rent rate. He said nobody likes coming to the dentist in general, so he wanted a space where patients feel comfortable and happy to visit.
“Our motto was comfort, quality, and care,” Mikhli said. “And I wanted a facility that embodies that. And I think that when you come in, the first thing that you’ll see is this very comfortable environment. Everything that we picked out as far as the materials for the office are high quality and kind of commensurate with the type of dentistry that we do.”
There are a lot of places, Mikhli said, where he could have invested the money. Ultimately, he invested it in this new suite because he feels his patients are like his family.
“I wanted to make sure that they have a place that they can come where they feel that they’re cared for, just like my own family,” he said.