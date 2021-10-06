University Hospitals was recognized for its evolving work toward eliminating inequities within its organization and community by being named to Modern Healthcare’s 2021 class of top diversity leaders.
This annual recognition honors the top health care executives and organizations influencing care delivery models and policies across the country. The profiles of the top diversity leaders are published online and in the September issue of Modern Healthcare magazine.
Cultural competency training, workforce development, succession planning, leadership development programs and recent internal diversity and equity focus groups were elements of the work recognized by Modern Healthcare.
“How we treat each other and our patients defines the character of University Hospitals as a health system and leader in care for our community,” University Hospitals CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian said in a news release. “Our accomplishments are commendable, and yet not nearly enough. The Modern Healthcare award is welcome validation that we are moving in the right direction.”
Modern Healthcare editor Aurora Aguilar said in the release, “Health care organizations widely promote their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts when they’re first announced. But it’s more important to track success and make sure those initiatives deliver on the long-term results the companies and communities they serve expect. This year, we increased the cadence of our diversity recognition program and expanded eligibility to include companies as a whole, as well as individuals. The 2021 class of top diversity leaders lead the pack in health care. These are people and companies that exemplify ‘walking the walk.’”