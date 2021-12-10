Mt. Sinai Health Foundation announced $4.6 million of awards in the September and December grant cycles of 2021 to conclude its grantmaking year, according to a news release.
Eighteen gifts were announced, including those to local Jewish organizations. The Jewish Federation of Cleveland received $1,775,785 to support its 2022 Campaign for Jewish News. Medworks, a Lyndhurst-based organization that provides 100% free medical, dental, vision and women’s health clinics to the community, received $115,000 to deliver medical care to patients in need, connect patients to medical homes and help address other health-related needs. Naaleh Cleveland, a nonprofit organization in Cleveland that is geared toward helping Jewish individuals experiencing mental health issues, was awarded $113,475 to expand its counseling practice.
A $250,000 grant was also given to Jewish Federations of North America for federal advocacy on health-related issues impacting the Jewish and general community.
Other grants include:
• $487,500 to the Health Policy Institute of Ohio to advance evidence-formed state health policy through independent research and advocacy;
• $250,000 to Case Western Reserve University as a fiscal agent for First Year Cleveland, a public private partnership aimed at addressing racial disparities in infant mortality throughout Cleveland and Cuyahoga County
• $250,000 to the Cleveland Foundation as a fiscal agent for Say Yes to Education Integrated Health Initiative to expand physical and behavioral school-based health services in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District;
• $200,000 to the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland for advocacy and strategic litigation that promotes healthy housing for low-income renters throughout Cuyahoga County
• $199,453 to the Canopy Child Advocacy Center to expand capacity for its care team to address mental health needs of victims of child sexual abuse;
• $150,000 to the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County to train early childhood mental health therapists across Greater Cleveland in child-parent psychotherapy;
• $138,000 to the Center for Community Solutions to advance the Center for Medicaid Policy’s efforts to engage Medicaid policymaking through research, advocacy and communications
• $105,220 to Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation to expand its neighborhood-based Community Health Needs Assessment to the Central, Kinsman and Buckeye neighborhoods;
• $105,000 to Linking Employment, Abilities & Potential to expand its Hospital2Home program for individuals with physical disabilities to remain at home;
• $100,000 to the Center for Community Solutions to launch the Greater Cleveland American Rescue Plan Act Council to track and influence public sector investments flowing to state and local jurisdictions;
• $75,000 to Preterm Cleveland to expand capacity an protect its ability to offer abortion care amid political restrictions and funding gaps;
• $75,000 to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center to bolster capacity to conduct government affairs and secure public sector support for its services for survivors of sexual violence;
• $50,046 to Ohio State University Foundation to expand Produce Perks and WIC Perks programming and increase access to healthy produce for low-income families;
• $50,000 to the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland to pilot a new model of nutrition promotion in its food pantries, focusing on stocking and promoting healthy food options.