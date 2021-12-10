Mt Sinai Health Foundation

Mt. Sinai Health Foundation’s logo posted outside of its office on the second floor of the American Cancer Society’s building at 10501 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.

 CJN Photo / Becky Raspe

Mt. Sinai Health Foundation announced $4.6 million of awards in the September and December grant cycles of 2021 to conclude its grantmaking year, according to a news release.

Eighteen gifts were announced, including those to local Jewish organizations. The Jewish Federation of Cleveland received $1,775,785 to support its 2022 Campaign for Jewish News. Medworks, a Lyndhurst-based organization that provides 100% free medical, dental, vision and women’s health clinics to the community, received $115,000 to deliver medical care to patients in need, connect patients to medical homes and help address other health-related needs. Naaleh Cleveland, a nonprofit organization in Cleveland that is geared toward helping Jewish individuals experiencing mental health issues, was awarded $113,475 to expand its counseling practice.

A $250,000 grant was also given to Jewish Federations of North America for federal advocacy on health-related issues impacting the Jewish and general community.

Other grants include:

• $487,500 to the Health Policy Institute of Ohio to advance evidence-formed state health policy through independent research and advocacy;

• $250,000 to Case Western Reserve University as a fiscal agent for First Year Cleveland, a public private partnership aimed at addressing racial disparities in infant mortality throughout Cleveland and Cuyahoga County

• $250,000 to the Cleveland Foundation as a fiscal agent for Say Yes to Education Integrated Health Initiative to expand physical and behavioral school-based health services in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District;

• $200,000 to the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland for advocacy and strategic litigation that promotes healthy housing for low-income renters throughout Cuyahoga County

• $199,453 to the Canopy Child Advocacy Center to expand capacity for its care team to address mental health needs of victims of child sexual abuse;

• $150,000 to the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County to train early childhood mental health therapists across Greater Cleveland in child-parent psychotherapy;

• $138,000 to the Center for Community Solutions to advance the Center for Medicaid Policy’s efforts to engage Medicaid policymaking through research, advocacy and communications

• $105,220 to Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation to expand its neighborhood-based Community Health Needs Assessment to the Central, Kinsman and Buckeye neighborhoods;

• $105,000 to Linking Employment, Abilities & Potential to expand its Hospital2Home program for individuals with physical disabilities to remain at home;

• $100,000 to the Center for Community Solutions to launch the Greater Cleveland American Rescue Plan Act Council to track and influence public sector investments flowing to state and local jurisdictions;

• $75,000 to Preterm Cleveland to expand capacity an protect its ability to offer abortion care amid political restrictions and funding gaps;

• $75,000 to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center to bolster capacity to conduct government affairs and secure public sector support for its services for survivors of sexual violence;

• $50,046 to Ohio State University Foundation to expand Produce Perks and WIC Perks programming and increase access to healthy produce for low-income families;

• $50,000 to the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland to pilot a new model of nutrition promotion in its food pantries, focusing on stocking and promoting healthy food options.

