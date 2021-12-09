On Dec. 6, Mt. Sinai Health Foundation celebrated its new name and commemorated its new office at 10501 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
Featuring complementary valet parking and light hors d’oeuvres, foundation leadership mingled with community stakeholders while giving tours of the new office – on the second floor of the American Cancer Society’s building on the corner of East 105th Street and Euclid Avenue. The foundation originally operated in the Allen Memorial Library.
In a Nov. 19 article in the Cleveland Jewish News, Mt. Sinai Health Foundation president Mitchell Balk said the new name – from Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation to Mt. Sinai Health Foundation – better reflects the foundation’s true mission of putting health before care.
“We’ve never really been about health care delivery,” Balk said. “We’re all about a prevention strategy. As such, we are not about health care, but health before care. That is what is behind the name change. And of course, health before care makes financial sense because philanthropy itself doesn’t have a great deal of impact on our health care system, yet spending money on health promotion and disease prevention is an area where health philanthropy can indeed be helpful.”