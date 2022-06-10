Music and memories often go hand in hand. This is why music therapy is a common practice among senior living facilities for their memory care residents. A nostalgic song can trigger recollections and aid in the treatment of illnesses like Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Albert Budzon, activities director at Avenue at Lyndhurst Care and Rehabilitation Center, and Jessica Wallner, board-certified music therapist and co-director of Music Therapy Enrichment Center in Westlake, discussed the ways in which music therapy benefits seniors living in memory care.
Budzon said he has found that bringing in live performances is something seniors in memory care really enjoy.
“I have volunteers, two ladies, (who) play the cello and they came in and would play for an hour and we would bring residents down to listen to them,” he said.
Budzon stated that he usually has music playing in his activities room and occasionally caters the music to a theme or occasion.
“(During) our gospel hour, I’ll have gospel music playing in the background,” he explained.
Budzon said he has noticed that music tends to invigorate residents in memory care.
“”I’ve found that, with memory care residents, it does tend to liven them up when it’s music that they are familiar with,” Budzon said. “So something from an older time, generally, will usually make them more active, if you will.”
Wallner noted that music activates parts of the brain that make seniors more cognizant of their surroundings.
“(Music therapy) experiences can offer reality orientation, increasing (seniors’) awareness of others and also will increase the reminiscing,” Wallner stated.
She mentioned that their music therapist who goes to senior care facilities often has a theme for each day and will have discussions about lyrics while singing.
“The music therapist will ask questions about different times in their life and ‘can they remember things related to the theme,’” she explained.
Wallner gave the example of a springtime theme, during which the therapist will ask questions about what the seniors did in the spring as children.
“In these group settings, sometimes one resident will answer and that will trigger memories for another resident to keep the conversation going,” she noted.
Wallner explained that music therapy is a research-based practice and that studies have found that music activates the entire brain, which can help with memory and different areas.
“For example, there are people who can sing along to songs but maybe can not speak so, if they do have Alzheimer’s and dementia, we’re activating other parts that may not be affected by that, to help them with their memory,” Wallner said.
The group get-togethers often host singalongs and play games such as “name the tune”, “finish the lyrics” or “rate that tune,” she pointed out. Other activities include playing small tambourines and drums, as well as dancing, she added.
Wallner conveyed that a common misconception people have is that music therapy only consists of musical performances.
“There (are) a lot of individuals who go into these facilities and offer comfort and entertainment for the seniors, which is great, and music therapy itself works on non-musical goals like increasing awareness of others (and) their quality of life,” she explained.
Wallner said she was grateful to be able to offer music therapy services through the COVID-19 pandemic but is excited to be back in-person.
“We did some telehealth in the beginning and now we’re back in-person and it’s just been nice to be able to offer them something when a lot of these facilities are experiencing some severe isolation,” she stated.