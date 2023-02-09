Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown was awarded $2 million for equipment and construction of the NEOMED Dental Clinic from the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a news release. These funds were secured by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, and the FY23 omnibus funding bill, which passed into law in December 2022.

“This investment will help grow our health care workforce in Ohio by equipping Northeast Ohio Medical University and its students with the equipment they need to provide high-quality dental care to communities in the region,” Brown said in the release. “The best ideas don’t come from Washington – they come from Ohioans who know what their communities need. It’s why my office and I regularly host and attend meetings with local leaders, because listening to the concerns facing communities across Ohio is the best way for me to do my job and serve Ohioans.”

Through NEOMED’s network, students will have access to resources that will allow safety net clinics to improve total health, the release stated.

“This $2 million appropriation from Sen. Brown and HHS is significant in many ways,” John T. Langell, president of NEOMED, said in the release. “Not only will this bring positive change to Ohio’s biggest unmet health care need, but it will also make possible services such as screenings for chronic and acute medical conditions in a dental setting, which not only improves oral health, but overall health as well.”