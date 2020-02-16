Northeast Ohio Medical University’s College of Pharmacy will host its annual Pathways to Pharmacy program for high school students interested in a career in health care. From June 21 to June 26, the weeklong, overnight camp will provide students with opportunities to learn about the profession of pharmacy along with other health care topics.
Students will stay at Kent State University and be shuttled to the NEOMED campus for the program. Pathways to Pharmacy students spend the day learning about pharmacy compounding, patient counseling, over-the-counter products, vital signs, roles of the pharmacist and careers in pharmacy. During evenings, students will have access to an escape room, a trampoline park, bubble soccer and kayaking.
To register, visit neomed.edu.