As the need for nursing care continues to grow, the Ohio Board of Nursing and the Nurse Licensure Compact aim to expand nursing career opportunities in the state with the option for a multistate license, available for application on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a Dec. 5 news release.
An MSL allows Ohio nurses to practice in the 37 current NLC states. By converting their existing Ohio license to an MSL, nurses can rapidly provide critical care during a disaster or medical emergency in a nearby NLC state, pursue opportunities in the growing telehealth field, and grow their careers in new ways, the release stated. Likewise, with consistent standards in every MSL state, experienced nurses from across the country can join Ohio’s nursing workforce.
The MSL is offered through the National Council of State Boards of Nursing’s Nurse Licensure Compact, and is available to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing students.
“Patients will be welcoming new faces onto their care teams soon. That’s exciting news for them and Ohio,” Marlene Anielski, executive director of the Ohio Board of Nursing, said in the release. “A multistate license gives Ohio nurses the power to pursue the careers of their dreams and makes it easier to fill professional nursing jobs in our state. The licensing innovation will give Ohioans more of the high-quality nursing care they deserve.”
For nurses like Missy Smith, who works close to Ohio’s southern border and provides care to patients in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, the new license will streamline the complicated process of providing care across state lines.
“I am five minutes from Kentucky. I am probably 30 minutes from West Virginia. We do have and service patients in both of those areas,” Smith said in the release. “It would be nice to not have to get a separate license every time one of our nurses has to go into that area.”
To convert their existing single-state nursing license into an MSL, nurses must meet a set of uniform licensing standards, meeting all of Ohio’s licensure requirements and clearing state and federal criminal background checks, the release said.
“We at OBN welcome nurses to come to Ohio, with their multistate license, and we hope you find a fulfilling career here,” Anielski said in the release.