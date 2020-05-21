Advertorial
Upscale communities have emerged as one of the hottest senior living trends over the last few years. It’s easy to see why. The properties offer fine dining, state-of-the-art fitness centers, graciously appointed living spaces and more.
Now the trend has come to our area. Rose Senior Living Beachwood, currently reserving units prior to opening, features luxury amenities and continuum of care options – independent living, assisted living and memory care – supported by a continuously trained care team dedicated to the health and safety of residents. And it’s only minutes away from shopping, dining and recreational opportunities.
A new community is waiting to welcome you home. Call 877-222-9724, info@roseseniorliving.com or visit beachwood.roseseniorliving.com.
Rose Senior Living
23611 Harvard Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
877-222-9724
beachwood.roseseniorliving.com