A new economic impact report found that University Hospitals contributes $10.3 billion into state and regional economies, a 33% increase in economic output since the last economic impact report conducted in 2016. The report also found that UH is responsible for helping nearly 45,000 households.
Other highlights from the report include $4.4 billion of labor income, the creation of 66,687 jobs directly and indirectly, $664.1 million in spending on goods and services and $370.4 million in state and local taxes. All these numbers have increased by a minimum of 6% since the previous economic impact report.
UH’s ultimate goal is “to be the most trusted health care partner and in order to do so is “leveraging its role as an anchor institution to build physical and economic health for the community,” said UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian.
The report was authored by Silverlode Consulting and released on June 1. It covers the 2019 calendar year.