Cleveland Clinic ranked as the No. 2 hospital in the world as several of its locations also received high ratings, according to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2023 list.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital were recognized among the top 250 hospitals in the world based on surveys and data from more than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries.
“The world’s best hospitals consistently attract the best people and provide the best outcomes for patients as well as the most important new therapies and research,” Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper said in the release. “Of all the hospitals in the world, relatively few can do all those things year in and year out. The best belong to a very exclusive club.”
Newsweek also ranked six Cleveland Clinic locations among the best hospitals in the United States, with Cleveland Clinic at No. 2, Fairview Hospital at 38, Weston Hospital in Florida at 45, Akron General Hospital at 87, Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights at 110 and Avon Hospital at 329.
The rankings are based on four data sources: online surveys of more than 80,000 medical experts from around the world; results from publicly available patient experience surveys; hospital quality metrics; and patient reported outcome measures, completed by patients to measure their perception of functional well-being and quality of life, according to the release.
In February, Newsweek ranked Cleveland Clinic No. 7 among America’s best fertility clinics, and in September as one of the top hospitals in the world for specialized care and the No. 1 hospital in the world for cardiac surgery.
Cleveland Clinic ranked among the world’s best in all 11 Newsweek categories including eight in the top five – cardiac surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology. Oncology, orthopedics and pediatrics were also ranked among the best in the world.
In addition to Cleveland Clinic’s main campus hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, also are recognized among the world’s best specialized hospitals.