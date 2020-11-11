NewVista Healthcare, an Ohio-based developer and operator of behavioral health hospitals and substance abuse rehabilitation centers, will expand into the Cleveland metro area with the creation of two substance use disorder treatment centers, according to a news release.
The two facilities will bring over 200 beds for community members to receive help with substance addictions and the creation of more than 150 new jobs.
NewVista’s move to Cleveland comes at a time when overdose-related deaths are on the rise, and Cuyahoga County could see its highest number of fatalities since 2017, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“More than ever, the stresses of our times have driven so many to self-medicating and exacerbating exiting addictions,” Isaac Rosedale, founder and president of NewVista Behavioral Health, said in the release. “We cannot stand idly by and continue to watch mass overdoses and the lives of so many be torn apart by the disease of addiction.”
Construction has started on the first center in Euclid, according to the release. The project will cost $4.9 million to renovate the space into an 140-bed facility boasting a specialized detox unit, residential treatment programs and step-down services, including a partial hospitalization program, intensive outpatient program and medication-assisted treatment program. A fitness center, numerous group rooms, multiple secluded courtyards for outdoor activities and rooms designed for a holistic approach with men’s and women’s residences will be included in the facility.
The second Cleveland metro area SUD treatment center consisting of 80 to 100 beds is planned for the southwest side. Expected construction on that facility is to start in early 2021.
The centers will accept most forms of commercial insurance and Medicaid, the release said.
“NewVista has heeded the community’s call, and we will be there for their most vulnerable populations,” Rosedale said. “We are honored to be a part of the solution.”
NewVista Healthcare has additional locations in Lorain, Columbus, Cincinnati and Springfield. A location is also being constructed in Canton.