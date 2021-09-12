The National Minority Health Association launched its “Flex for Checks” program to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations through a monetized reward program, assisted by Right at Home, a global in-home care organization with more than 35,000 caregivers nationwide.
With assistance from a $11.1 million grant from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration, the program is intended to help mobilize health care workers and expedite vaccines for the overall safety of the country, according to a news release.
“What the NMHA has put together is truly remarkable,” Kerin Zuger, chief of strategic growth for Right at Home, said in the release. “Right at Home is dedicated to doing whatever we can to support getting home care professionals back to work, and putting an end to the devastation clients, caregivers and the country has endured.”
The Flex for Checks program is set up to reward home care agencies and their workers and clients for getting vaccinated and encouraging other community members to do the same. The more people a program participant encourages to get vaccinated, the larger financial reward the participant receives, according to the release.
“The deep experience and tremendous talents of our agency partners are crucial to the deployment of our Flex for Checks program,” Burgess Harrison, executive director of NMHA, said in the release. “Nothing like this has been done before in the manner where home care agencies, workers, consumers, pharmacies and software companies come together and flex their arms in the fight of our lives against COVID-19.”
Currently unvaccinated home care workers are eligible to receive $75 per shot to get vaccinated and $25 per shot thereafter. Non-home care workers are eligible to receive up to $50 per shot. And, any participant or agency can receive an additional $25 for anyone they encourage to register and get vaccinated.
“For those living on limited income, this may be just the incentive they need,” Zuger said in the release.
The NMHA is also offering toolkits, training and support to provide information from reputable sources so home care business owners can speak confidently to their staffs. For additional information on how to participate, visit flexforchecks.org.
Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. For more information, visit rightathome.net.
The NMHA, founded in 1988, today deploys new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities, the release said. For more information, visit theNMHA.org.