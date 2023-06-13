The progression of Alzheimer’s disease can leave those affected in unsafe situations. There are a handful of signs loved ones should keep an eye out for that may signify a person who has Alzheimer’s is becoming too at-risk to live alone.
Lori Scarsella, memory care adviser at Arden Courts in Bainbridge Township, and Tina Witt, director of home and community-based services at Menorah Park in Beachwood, gave advice on what to look for.
“As the disease progresses, you will notice that it becomes harder for your loved one to live independently,” Scarsella said. “They may lose the ability to perform all or some of the activities of daily living which include bathing, getting dressed, going to the bathroom; as well as paying household bills, managing medication and going to the grocery store.”
They may wander out of the house, become lost in familiar surroundings and isolate themselves from friends and family, she added.
“When you notice these things happening with your loved one, even with the help of a caregiver, it becomes time to look at other alternatives, other than keeping them home alone,” Scarsella said.
Many people who have Alzheimer’s are cared for by their spouses or children and behavioral issues – such as wandering, hallucinations, aggression, incontinence or refusal of personal care – may arise, she pointed out.
Sometimes, it becomes too much for a caregiver to handle, she went on. When this occurs, there are options that provide 24-hour specialized care, including private home health care and communities that have support systems to help a person age in place. These services assist them with personal care and offer activities such as walks, arts and crafts, and gardening.
Loved ones should talk to those affected about their condition in a place where they feel safe and confident, she suggested. Many times, this place is their home.
“Be genuine and express your concerns,” Scarsella advised. “Focus on the socialization and quality of life issues and just keep it conversational. Make eye contact, hold their hand and provide the reassurance they need. If your loved one becomes hostile or denies their diagnosis, you may want to involve their geriatrician, primary care doctor or neurologist.”
Safety concerns, such as trouble using the stove and difficulty maintaining good personal hygiene, are things to look out for, Witt said.
“If someone’s always been a certain way, then you’re looking for a change,” she said.
This might be someone – who has always been neat and good at putting things away – starting to have a cluttered living space, she explained. Frequent falling, unopened mail, and isolating themselves and showing less interest in engaging in things they once enjoyed are also signs a person is having trouble functioning on their own.
“The inability to get out of the home on their own, that’s a big one,” Witt noted.
Another sign is weight loss, which correlates with isolation, she said.
“One of the first things I ask people is, ‘Does your loved one eat alone? Who do they eat dinner with?’ and so often, you’ve got a situation where, hypothetically, dad passes away, mom’s now by herself,” she explained. “Not only is it different to cook for one (but) people don’t have as much interest. Eating is a very social activity.”
People have several options available to them when they come to the conclusion that their loved ones are no longer safe enough to live alone, Witt pointed out. These include home health care, moving in with a loved one or moving into a care facility. Each situation is different, so loved ones should evaluate their unique circumstances and decide which option is best for them.
When talking to someone who has Alzheimer’s about their condition, Witt recommended loved ones focus on the positive aspects of their lives. Instead of telling them what they can not do, tell them what they can do. Be open and honest, and treat them with respect and dignity.
Doing research on the subject and its effects also helps people best serve their loved ones who have Alzheimer’s disease, she said.
“If you can, do a little research before; recognizing those early signs, it might be time to start educating and have conversations with the person too,” Witt suggested.