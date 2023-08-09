University Hospitals is partnering with the Cleveland Browns, Make Them Know Your Name Foundation and Kaulig Companies to make sure every school in Northeast Ohio has the latest life-saving technology and training in case an athlete suffers cardiac arrest, according to a news release.
“CPR and defibrillation with an AED is essential to save someone’s life that is experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. We know that every minute that passes without a shock decreases the chance of survival by 10%,” said Dr. Robert Flannery, UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine physician and assistant physician to the Cleveland Browns, said in the release.
Flannery is a part of the coalition that helped pass Ohio House Bill 47 mandating a specific athletic emergency plan for every high school sport and venue; AEDs on site and within three minutes from a sports venue; and CPR and AED training for every coach, in every sport, the release stated.
About 90% of the 350,000 people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year will not survive, according to the last published scientific data and Automated External Defibrillators drastically increase the odds of survival, according to the news release.
The device and CPR were used in January by the Buffalo Bills’ medical and athletic training staff in January to save NFL player Damar Hamlin’s life after he experienced cardiac arrest during a Bills’ game at the Cincinnati Bengals, the release stated. This inspired the NFL to start the Smart Heart Sports Coalition that advocates for all 50 states to adopt evidence-based policies that will prevent fatal outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest among high school students, the release stated.
“When someone is experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest, a well-rehearsed emergency action plan is critical to saving that person’s life,” said Joe Sheehan, Cleveland Browns senior vice president of player health and development. “We are thrilled to partner with UH to help ensure that high school athletes in our region are equipped with the necessary resources to provide a safe sports environment.”
The foundation, founded by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, is donating money for the purchase of defibrillators.
Part of the AEDin3 initiative is a video component that challenges school athletic programs to conduct drills, getting AEDs to fields and other sports venue areas in under three minutes, the release stated. The goal is to effectively deliver an electric shock to re-establish an effective heart rhythm. Northeast Ohio schools that can’t beat the AEDin3 time limit are eligible for AEDs and training at no cost.
“We are proud to team up with University Hospitals, Cleveland Browns, Denzel Ward, and his family foundation to distribute automated external defibrillators (AEDs) the portable lifesaving device to high schools in Northeast Ohio,” Matt Kaulig, executive chairman of the Kaulig Companies Limited, said in the release. “At Kaulig Companies we support the well-being of children and their families and know the importance of accessibility to an AED at school and in youth sports clubs. We are excited to launch the AEDin3 Challenge which will empower students across Northeast Ohio to prepare now to save a teammate’s life in the future.”