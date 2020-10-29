Imagine eating a particularly hard piece of candy or a raw carrot. You bite down and feel a sudden jolt of pain accompanied by a cracking noise. In this situation, your fears are realized: you’ve broken a tooth.
According to Dr. Kevin Albert, dentist at Clintonville Dental Group in Columbus, and Dr. Margaret Richards Frankel, dentist and owner at Richards Frankel Dentistry in Lyndhurst, this would be considered a dental emergency.
Along with broken teeth, Albert said chipped teeth or a continued toothache are also dental emergencies.
“We also get a lot of stuff that doesn’t constitute an emergency and usually it is a crown that has popped off after hours,” he said. “But, when people come to see me in emergencies, it is usually pain, a toothache, swelling or a chipped/broken tooth.”
Richards Frankel added this could also include facial trauma or “significant aesthetic emergencies.”
Should you find yourself experiencing a dental emergency, Richards Frankel said patients have a few options.
“If a dental emergency occurs, it is best to contact your dentist as soon as possible,” she said. “If the emergency warrants a visit to the emergency department due to trauma or severe uncontrolled reaction, then the dentist should be notified. Avoiding the emergency room is best and contacting your dental office should be possible at any time.”
It helps if patients establish a relationship with their regular dentist, Albert said.
“If you’re a patient of mine and your tooth breaks or you’re suddenly having pain, call me,” he said. “When you’re experiencing something like that, time is of the essence. It can be the difference between a tooth being fixed or put back in or losing a tooth all together. So, assuming you have a regular dentist, call them right away.”
For patients at Clintonville Dental Group, Albert said the first thing is to get the patient to the office to determine the cause of the dental emergency. Since dental pain tends to only get worse, getting someone in as soon as possible can make a difference, he said.
“It’s easier to keep dental pain down than instead of playing catch up with it,” he explained. “We have questions we go through when it comes to the source of the pain, paired with treatments to get the patient comfortable. Dental pain can be debilitating, so we use that method to best diagnose and develop a treatment. Sometimes, the best treatment can be referring them somewhere else if it is out of our realm.”
At Richards Frankel Dentistry, protocols are in place to get patients seen and diagnosed when experiencing a dental emergency.
“I explain to my patients that if they are experiencing a true dental emergency, I am always on call for them,” Richards Frankel explained. “We have protocols in place for treatment of dental emergencies. We are ready to intervene in patients with aesthetic dilemmas, pain and infection, and in patients experiencing dental trauma. Each scenario warrants specific intervention therapies.”
Though many dental emergencies are just that – sudden and uncontrollable events – both dentists said there are some ways to avoid unplanned dental visits.
“Dental emergencies can happen, like a bicycle accident or a tooth that cracks,” Richards Frankel said. “But visiting your dentist regularly for well visits is imperative in maintaining oral health. If teeth are not cared for both at home and the dentist, the risk of dental diseases and cavities can place patients at a higher risk for a dental emergency.”
Some at-home care practices include wearing a night guard to combat teeth grinding, wearing a mouth guard during sports activities, avoiding sugary foods and drinks, and regular brushing and flossing, Richards Frankel added.
But it’s also key to listen to your dentist’s advice, Albert stated.
“Let’s say you have a cavity but it doesn’t hurt so you feel like you don’t need a filling,” he said. “Cavities don’t hurt until it’s too late to take care of it more simply and cheaply. People say they don’t go to the dentist because every time it’s an expensive visit. But, if we treat it early, we can avoid ever having to drill or cut into teeth. The moral of the story is to be a proactive participant in your health care. These are valid questions, but trust your provider.”