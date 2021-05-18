The Orthodox Union, the nation’s oldest and largest umbrella organization for the North American Orthodox Jewish community, will bring together Jewish organizations, synagogues and communities in May for Mental Health Awareness month.
“The pandemic has taken a toll on communal mental health. As life and routine begin to get back to normal, it is crucial that we are attuned to this critical area of our own wellness and that we are sensitive to the challenges faced by others,” Rabbi Moshe Hauer, vice president of the Orthodox Union, said in a news release. “It is very important to us to bring together communal mental health resources to raise awareness and sensitivity and to provide education to help address the challenges faced by so many.”
Partners in the initiative include Yeshiva University, the Rabbinical Council of America, Shalom Task Force, National Council of Young Israel, RELIEF, the Digital Citizenship Project, Chai Lifeline and Our Path, a project of Amudim, with others to be announced. Each organization will offer crucial resources for parents to talk with their children about mental health, resources from the Shalom Task Force about domestic abuse, and a “Go Dark During Dinner” campaign, where families put away all technology during dinner. Additionally, lecturers David Pelcovitz and Rona Novick of Yeshiva University will answer questions on the topic of mental health in today’s age for adults and children respectively.
“We have the ability to change the course on how mental health is viewed and have a responsibility to take a leadership role in helping individuals and families cope with these challenges,” Moishe, president of the Orthodox Union, said in the release. “It is our hope that, by the OU and its partner organizations addressing these issues, we can teach or remind an untold number of our Jewish community members the importance of seeking help when dealing with life’s emotional stresses.”
For more information or access to mental health resources, visit ou.org/mentalhealth.