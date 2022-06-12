Furry friends are a great “pick-me-up” for many people. Playing with an animal is a wonderful way to bring a smile to a lot of humans’ faces. Pets make excellent companions, which is why pet therapy is often used to decrease loneliness, aid in medical needs and bring overall happiness to residents in senior care facilities.
Courtney Catherine, sales counselor at Anthology Senior Living in Mayfield Heights, and Jessica Kulczycki, community life and CARE director at Judson in Cleveland, weighed in on the benefits that pet therapy brings to seniors.
“Families can bring in their pets,” Catherine said. “We have everybody bring in their updated shot records.”
She mentioned that being a pet friendly facility allows for seniors in assisted living to maintain their companionships. Furthermore, bringing in outside pets for visits is beneficial to those in memory care because it helps to calm their heightened stresses and anxieties, she added.
“Having the presence of pet therapy, it’s typically dogs, especially with residents with dementia, reduces their anxiety, agitation, irritability, depression,” she noted. “The friendliness of the animals, in a non-threatening way, it helps the dementia patient be interactive, as well.”
Types of pet interactions vary by each resident, Catherine explained. These interactions may consist of residents with higher needs simply holding or petting the dogs and residents who are more agile playing with dogs in the courtyard, she added.
“I have even brought my own dog in before, (a) miniature dachshund, and the memory care residents love petting and holding him, especially since he is small,” she noted.
Catherine addressed the research behind the benefits of pet therapy and how it has been found to enhance the lives of seniors.
“There (are) so many studies out there, proving how much pet therapy can help seniors with that stress, anxiety and depression and loneliness which, especially during COVID, we’ve seen so much for our senior population,” Catherine noted.
Memory care patients enjoy entertainment from dogs, Kulczycki said.
“We have one dog that stands on his hind legs and dances around,” she noted. “It’s a fun interaction for socialization and getting to talk and interact with the dog or feed them treats.”
She added that many of the memory care residents bring small cards that contain the information of their favorite dog.
“It’s something they can hang on to, to remember the dog,” she explained. “They usually have little facts on the back, so it’s kind of cute to see that the residents hang on to those and reflect on the visit.”
These information cards help the residents to remember the names of the dogs or the person who brought them, she added.
Pet therapy also helps with sensory health, she pointed out.
“We’ve had doodles come in and so they’re fluffy and curly, or Labradors, they’re smooth and soft,” she mentioned. “I think, even from a sensory perspective, (pet therapy helps) memory care.”
Kulczycki noted that being with pet therapy dogs often leads memory care patients to recalling dogs they owned in the past.
“I see residents bring up their dogs, so it’s a way of reminiscing,” she said.