Castle Connolly, a peer-reviewed directory of doctors and hospitals, released its 2022 list of Top Doctors.
With more than 61,000 physicians named on the list, Dr. Diana Ponsky of Ponsky Facial Plastic Surgery in Beachwood was named a Top Doctor for the sixth year in a row. She has held the honor since 2016. Those on the list are nominated by their peers and validated by Castle Connolly’s research team to ensure they deliver the highest quality patient care, according to a news release.
Ponsky is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. She received her medical degree from Georgetown University in 2000. From 2000 to 2005, she was enrolled in a residency program at Georgetown University Medical Center, where she received the Roy Sessions Exemplary Chief Resident Award in 2005. She then joined the staff at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Washington, D.C., until 2007. She then completed a year of specialized fellowship training in plastic surgery of the face, head and neck with Dr. Bahman Guyuron in facial aesthetic and reconstructive surgery at Case Western Reserve University Medical Center in Cleveland, with a focus on rhinoplasty and facial aesthetic surgery.
After her fellowship ended in 2008, she joined the departments of plastic surgery as well as otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at CWRU-University Hospitals in Cleveland. She teaches plastic surgery and otolaryngology residents at Case Medical Center as an assistant professor.
For a full list of doctors on the list, visit castleconnolly.com.