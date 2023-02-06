University Hospitals Connor Whole Health received $3.15 million from the Elisabeth Severance Prentiss Foundation to fuel research in integrative medicine, according to a news release.
A nationally recognized leader in integrative therapies, UH Connor Whole Health offers evidence-based treatments that complement conventional medicine and empowers patients to take charge of their health journey, the release stated.
“We are committed to helping people achieve optimal health,” Dr. Francoise Adan, UH Chief Whole Health and Well-being Officer, Christopher M. and Sara H. Connor Chair in Integrative Health, said in the release. “The Prentiss Foundation’s partnership will advance critically needed research with the power to change medical beliefs about integrative medicine and inspire systemic changes in health care nationwide.”
UH’s fast-growing integrative health program addresses the full range of physical, emotional, mental, social and environmental influences that can affect health and well-being as it focuses on whole person care. The program serves UH patients and families in a myriad of ways, including: helping to manage and alleviate pain with fewer or no prescription drugs; offering tools and resources to reduce stress-related illnesses; tailoring comprehensive care plans to prevent or holistically treat chronic diseases; and enhancing mental and behavioral health services.
A research team under the direction of Adan will explore how integrative therapies are best used in the current medical practice model, while identifying the impact of these services on patient outcomes, standards of care and cost.
“This type of research will provide valuable insights for establishing best practices in integrative medicine,” Jeff Dusek, director of research at the UH Connor Whole Health, said in the release. “Not only will our findings be immediately applicable in medical practice, but they will provide concrete evidence to help influence payers, medical insurers and other stakeholders to expand coverage for integrative modalities.”
Thr Prentiss Foundation’s support was bolstered by additional matching support from the Connor Foundation, the release stated.
“The Prentiss Foundation and UH have worked together for generations to help our region and its residents thrive,” Mary Smith, Prentiss Foundation board member, said in the release. “We are excited to provide this support and look forward to the day when any patient can easily access proven integrative medicine services.”
