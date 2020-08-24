Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth appointments have become a common fixture in health care. As many adults have experience using Zoom and FaceTime for work and personal calls, the switch wasn’t too jarring. But for children, especially those that still struggle at the doctor’s office, the switch to virtual appointments can be difficult.
Linda Lange, speech-language pathologist and assistant director of speech-language services at the Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center in Cleveland; Britt Nielsen, pediatric psychologist at MetroHealth and an associate professor of psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland; and Dr. Brian Zack, medical director for telehealth at University Hospitals in Cleveland and pediatrician at Pediatricenter in Bainbridge Township, suggested parents and health care providers work together to engage and prepare kids for their telehealth appointments.
“One thing is to set up a designated environment at home, have a well-lit room and have the computer or device in a stationary spot,” Lange said. “With children over the age of 4, they can be at the table. With younger kids, we’re usually on the floor. But set up the environment at home and have a glass of water nearby if they get thirsty.”
Nielsen said preparation depends on the child’s age, developmental level and attention span. For parents, it also depends on the type of appointment.
“If it is a medical appointment, some kids will be more comfortable with the idea if it is a bit more conversational based,” she explained. “But parents can set kids up for success by making sure they understand the purpose of the visit and session, as sometimes we don’t take video sessions as seriously as face-to-face ones and that is both children and adults. Let the child know what to expect, especially as younger kids and some adolescents have trouble verbalizing things. Have the child think about what they want to talk about so they can come up with some language ahead of time.”
Allowing children to prepare for their appointment ahead of time, regardless if its in-person or virtual, allows them to control their level of stress, Zack said. Beyond that, it’s on the provider to also establish a rapport with the patient before talking about their health.
“It’s not uncommon at all to have anxious patients,” he stated. “I have a routine where I help kids feel at ease by making a joke or two, asking questions that are easy for them to answer or ones that are not purely about medicine to get them engaged and feeling comfortable talking back and forth. Get them as engaged as possible instead of just having them sitting next to their parent, and then ease them into the reason they’re calling. I also try to allow the parent and child to control the narrative with open ended questions so they feel in control of the story.”
Neilsen said, “Having those preparatory conversations helps the child know what to expect and guides their behavior a little bit. If they don’t know why they’re in front of the camera, they might just think it is another conversation and not know the seriousness and real purpose of it.”
Knowing how your child prefers to approach an appointment is critical, Lange said.
“Parents can even work in a reward, like a Popsicle or something, because that is what we do in the office as well,” she said. “Parents should also be present with their child if they’re under 10 years old. This shows children that the parents are engaged as well. If there is no way they will sit in front of a screen for 30 minutes, decide if we need the last five minutes to just be with the parents. Depending on the child, sometimes kids are read to go right at the beginning or they need to be warmed up to the idea.”
And if parents are struggling getting their child acclimated to virtual appointments, the providers had advice.
“Just talk about it ahead of time and explain how this will work and do some practicing,” Zack said. “You also want to make sure you have a good connection. It’ll amplify a child’s unsteadiness if they think I can’t hear them or if they can’t hear me. It isn’t just to make sure the appointment doesn’t get interrupted.”
Lange stated, “Think positively. It can work better than you expect. Let the provider know what your kid likes and enjoys so we can screen share and mix those interests into the session. Communication with the provider with what you think will really engage them is key. It makes the appointment go smoother.”