Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about COVID-19:
Does nutrition play a role in the severity of the symptoms?
There is no currently known clear association. Nevertheless, it is reasonable to assume that if you are in a generally good shape, your body will be able to better fight the disease – as well as most other diseases.
Have any certain groups of people been found to be less affected by the virus?
There have been several studies pointing at different groups. None of these were large enough or convincing enough to reach a scientific consensus. Most studies agree that children typically get less severe disease.
As a vaccinated senior, can grandchildren (14 and younger) be hugged and time spent with them indoors with everyone wearing a mask. Can we eat together?
The vaccine does not prevent infection. It prevents disease and hospitalization. Also, it does not provide 100% protection from disease. Thus, it would be best to still be careful as much as possible and postpone hugging those not in your immediate household until the prevalence of virus declines to a much lower level.
When do you think we’ll be able to travel again?
It depends on specific government policies and on vaccine uptake in the country for travel; hence, this cannot be predicted. We hope that things will continue to go back to normal over the next year.
Do you think that the success of the mRNA vaccines is going to change the manufacture of vaccines?
Yes, now that a vaccine using this technology was approved and shown to be safe and effective, we hope and expect that others will follow. Companies have several mRNA vaccines in their pipeline, including for Influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, Cytomegalovirus, and Zika virus. These vaccines will follow a routine timeline for clinical trials. Therefore, any such vaccine that will be shown to be safe and effective will take many years for approval to bring it to market.
The stimulation of antibodies by mRNA is new. According to the website of Pfizer itself, the vaccination has the label experimental by the FDA. It stimulates the assembling of proteins in the form of antibodies to COVID, but does it also stimulate other proteins? Proteins that are harmful for people? What is already known/ researched?
Can you talk about Moderna and its side effects compared to Pfizer?
The composition and mechanism of action of these two vaccines are generally similar, hence the side effects are similar.
Could you explain why a virus “wouldn’t want to be deadlier”?
In general, the “purpose” of a virus is to survive. It does not make evolutionary sense for a virus to readily kill its host since deadly viruses cannot spread much. The most persistent viruses are the ones with relatively low rates of mortality, such as the COVID-19 virus.
Was Israel’s success in vaccinating such a high percentage of population because of securing enough doses, or because of an efficient national system of delivery, or equal combination of both?
The combination of both. We have a very efficient public health system with only four health funds that enroll the entire population, hence able to efficiently distribute the vaccines. This was also an incentive to Pfizer to supply a large supply of vaccines to Israel that could rapidly test their effectiveness in a real-life setting, which our health system is able to document accurately.
Will a drug like EXO-CD 24 be a helpful partner to vaccines to attenuate the disease or eradicate it?
This drug is directed against the excess immune response caused by the virus and not the virus itself. Thus, it would not be able to assist in eradicating it. If successful, it would be able to attenuate the disease in an individual who suffers serious disease.
What is the level of vaccination in minority populations in Israel: Orthodox Jews, Bedouin Community, Druze, etc.?
According to the Ministry of Health, 67% of Orthodox Jews and 58% of the Arab population are immune either because they were sick or vaccinated. Data from Bedouin cities suggests that about 10% are vaccinated and in Druze cities about 30%.
Do you count the individuals who have had COVID-19 infections toward herd immunity?
Yes, people who have been infected are mostly protected from reinfection.
Knowing that there are new variants, doesn’t that also support the idea of one dose? How long will one have to wait to get the booster dose if they have already gotten two doses?
The existence of new variant viruses likely will contribute to the need for future booster doses. We do not yet know the interval until a booster dose would be recommended. We would speculate that it might be on an annual basis like for influenza vaccine.
Can people who have gotten the vaccines donate blood for plasma therapy?
We need to await health agency policy to know if/when this will be permitted.
What do we know about the possibility of a vaccinated person to infect others (children) with COVID-19?
When infected, vaccinated individuals have less virus than unvaccinated individuals in their nose and mouth. This will reduce but not eliminate the risk of infection.
What do we know so far about the South African variant?
It seems that the current vaccine would induce levels of antibodies that are less protective against infection to the SA variant than to other virus strains, but there appears to be some level of protection from this variant.
What is the status of the COVID-19 vaccine that was being developed in Israel earlier in the pandemic?
MigVax in northern Israel is developing an oral vaccine. It is currently in a phase two clinical trial. BriLife, from the Israel Institute for Biological Research, also is in phase two trials.
If I am with friends, all of whom have received our second vaccination more than two weeks ago, must we wear masks and safe distance?
Yes, it is best to wear masks and socially distance per above.
Why does the virus fare better in the colder months as opposed to the warmer spring summer months?
It is a seasonal virus like other respiratory viruses. It infects better in closed spaces and is more stable at cold temperatures, and people congregate more in indoor spaces during cold weather.
Could taking the COVID-19 vaccine stimulate or bring on long-term symptoms?
No, only the viral spike protein is expressed for a short period of time. It is totally different from getting COVID-19 and thus will not cause long-COVID-19 effects.