Cleveland Clinic released its latest community benefit report indicating the health system contributed $1.31 billion in benefit for its operations in Ohio, Nevada and Florida in 2020. This marks an increase from $1.18 billion in 2019, according to a Dec. 8 news release.
Cleveland Clinic’s community benefit is a measure of its investment to the community through education, research, financial assistance and Medicaid shortfall, subsidized services, and community programs. Community benefit is just one measure of the health system’s commitment to its neighbors and neighborhoods.
“We remain committed to serving our patients and investing in our community in order to create the healthiest communities for everyone,” Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Tomislav “Tom” Mihaljevic said in the release. “In addition to the traditional contributions we make to our communities’ wellbeing, we undertook numerous special initiatives in 2020 to protect public health and lessen the impact of COVID-19.”
Community benefit data is calculated in accordance with IRS Form 990 reporting guidelines. The primary categories for assessing community benefit include:
• $185.8 million in financial assistance, which provides free or discounted care to patients with incomes up to 400% of the federal poverty level and covers both hospital care and employed physician services;
• $547 million in Medicaid shortfall;
• $34.4 million in subsidized health services, provided to meet the needs of the community despite creating a financial loss;
• $130 million in community health improvements for programs that serve vulnerable and at-risk populations, in addition to the broader community. In 2020, Cleveland Clinic provided or contributed to community health improvement for a total of $130 million, including traditional activities and COVID-19 expenses;
• $312.3 million for accredited training for physicians, residents, nurses and allied health professionals; and
• $101.9 million for research.
“This community benefit report is one measure of our commitment to ensure better health for the patients and the neighborhoods we serve,” Mihaljevic said in the release. “We will continue to look for opportunities and partnerships that improve the health and well-being of our neighbors and neighborhoods, including a significant focus on lead paint remediation and infant mortality efforts.”
Cleveland Clinic’s community benefit report is available at cle.clinic/3oyRbjk.