In its most recent community benefit report, University Hospitals illustrates recent examples of its continued effort in 2020 to address health and economic disparities in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.
During the past decade, UH has invested $3.24 billion in community benefit expenditures, according to a Dec. 8 news release. In 2020, the health system’s community benefit expenditures totaled $483 million, the release said.
“As an anchor institution, we are in a unique position to influence population health and advance economic opportunities for our communities,” University Hospitals CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian said in the release. “We’ve made great strides in contributing to the health and welfare of Northeast Ohioans as well as addressing social determinants of health. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, the communities we serve are relying on us like never before.”
Investments include the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to enhance transportation, the Step Up to UH jobs pipeline to increase local hires, the Greater Circle Living housing assistance program to support live local strategy and the establishment of community-based clinics such as the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Ahuja Center for Women & Children in MidTown and UH Otis Moss, Jr. Health Center in the Fairfax neighborhood, according to the release.
UH follows IRS guidelines to determine allowable community benefit contribution in 2020, including:
• $51 million in charity care;
• $26 million in community health improvement services, programs and support;
• $256 million in Medicaid shortfall
• $57 million in research; and
• $93 million in education and training.
“We take pride in knowing UH is the ‘home town’ team, distinguished by a legacy of caring for our communities for 155 years and bringing high-quality care close to where our patients live,” Megerian said in the release. “Since the establishment of our institution, we have accepted the responsibility to care for our community, guided by the words from our founders that ‘the most needy are the most worthy.’”
The complete 2020 Community Benefit report can be found at bit.ly/3oBVdY9.