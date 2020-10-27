Growing up, Dr. Danielle Richman was always intrigued by science and medicine. She knew she wanted to work in the health care profession, but wasn’t sure if that would be in a hospital. Weighing her options, Richman an interest in art and found dentistry was the place to apply her talents.
“I realized how much it incorporates art and being the kind of person who is very empathetic,” she said. “And attention to detail is something that I pride myself on. So, getting to incorporate science, aesthetics and detail all into one was appealing to me. You get to see the results of your work. That is what drew me to dentistry rather than the wider medical field – the crossover in science and art.”
Richman graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and Doctorate of Dental Surgery from The Ohio State University in Columbus. After working at another office, she decided to return home to the dental office she grew up in – Beachwood Dental in Beachwood. Her first day was Oct. 1.
“I knew the kind of practice I wanted and how I wanted to practice dentistry and Beachwood Dental was that,” she said. “I also have experience shadowing Dr. Paul Mikhli, so I was familiar with the business side of the practice. In technology and quality of care, it’s the highest level.”
Having Mikhli as her dentist growing up, Richman said she knew what it was like to be a patient at a community office. Her first job had a larger patient base, but working at Beachwood Dental allows her to hone her skills, she said.
“This allows me to work on aspects of dentistry that I like so I can get good at it and give the best care to my patients,” she said. “I got to see how (Dr. Mikhli) interacted with and got to know his patients. That was a big part of my decision to pursue dentistry – the relationships with patients.”
In her first month at the office, Richman said the positive environment is a big motivator.
“Just from the last few weeks, being able to form relationships with patients and getting to know them has been amazing,” she said. “Being able to teach and educate them allows me to be more than just their dentist. I get to be an actual person they want to see because they’ve learned something from me and me from them.”
Richman said she hopes to delve deeper into cosmetic dentistry.
“I’ve always been a perfectionist so my big thing is cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics,” she said. “I want to get good at offering those services to my patients. I want to pride myself on being the best dentist I can be.”
A part of being the best dentist she can be lies in continuing education, which Richman said she has been doing much of the last few months. She’s a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, where she takes courses.
“What I learned in dental school is that when you graduate, you’re not done learning at all,” she said. “Once you come out, you’re in a whole new world. And you still have to learn every day and keep growing. So, I want to be able to bring the things I learned in my courses too.”
Looking to the future, Richman said the goal could be to have her own practice one day. But right now, she’s focusing on the present and learning from her mentors at Beachwood Dental.
“I’m content right now and happy being an associate,” she said. “I guess I’m not thinking about 20 years in the future right now. I’m more focused on my short-term goals and providing my patients with great care. I want people to say, ‘Oh, Dr. Richman does great veneers, go see her,’ and be that person in the community people feel confident in.”