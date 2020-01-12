Right at Home Cleveland was selected by Caring.com as one of the nation’s top-rated in-home care agencies on its “Caring Super Star 2020” list. This is the fourth year the agency has received the recognition.
The list is based on consumer ratings and reviews and includes all of the top rated in-home care agencies in the country. They must have had 10 or more consumer reviews on their Caring.com profile by the deadline of Oct. 15, 2019, and must have had an overall average of 4.5 stars or higher on a scale of 1 to 5. Three or more of the reviews had to be left within the last year.
“Being part of the Right at Home system is so important to us,” Shalom Plotkin, owner of Right at Home Cleveland, said in a news release. “We joined the franchise system with the intention of providing personalized and reliable services to our community’s aging members. This award is a wonderful public recognition of the hard work our team performs year-round.”
Out of the 139 in-home care agencies that received the “Caring Super Star” award, 62 of them are Right at Home agencies.