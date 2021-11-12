ADVERTORIAL
When spouses face health challenges
For married couples, or those in a committed relationship, health is an intricate connection. Both partners influence each other’s diet, exercise, stress level and compliance with health care recommendations. Spouses even influence each other’s attitude about aging, which can have an impact through the years.
“When one spouse experiences health challenges, the support of the other spouse can make all the difference in their well-being,” reports Shalom Plotkin, owner, Right at Home Cleveland East.
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons recently reported that married or partnered patients experience a better outcome after surgery, with fewer complications. Spouses provide both practical and emotional help when their loved one is recovering from an injury or health event, or living with arthritis, dementia, osteoporosis, heart disease, the effects of a stroke, or another chronic condition. A study from Penn State University found that patients with an understanding spouse feel a lower level of physical pain – and this support tends to raise marital satisfaction over time.
Yet providing care can impact the caregiving spouse’s physical and emotional health, financial well-being, career and overall quality of life. “As time passes, chances are that both spouses will face health challenges,” says Plotkin. “As it becomes harder for them to care for each other, they can slip into isolation and depression.”
When both spouses need care, most likely they will eventually need care support.
“The couple may resist accepting help at first, not wanting to alter their lifelong dynamic, or fearing a loss of privacy,” Plotkin reports. Speaking from experience, he adds, “When adult children and others try to step in, the couple may protest that these well-meaning loved ones are intruding or trying to control them.”
In some cases, moving to a skilled nursing facility or assisted living community is the best choice for one or both spouses.
“But this can create complications, especially when one spouse requires a higher level of care than the other,” says Plotkin. “Couples are sometimes unable to stay together, even if they live in the same senior living community.”
According to Plotkin, polls show most couples prefer to age in place, receiving care in their own home, whether that is their longtime house or apartment, a smaller, more accessible place to which they’ve moved, or an independent senior living community. Home modifications can make the home a better fit. Skilled nursing care services can be provided in the home, which relieves spouses from performing emotionally difficult medical care tasks.
“Nonmedical in-home care also supports couples who wish to remain in their familiar surroundings,” says Plotkin. “These services preserve the couple’s sense of independence, dignity and self-esteem, allowing them to focus on their relationship as a couple.”
In-home care services include:
Personal care, such as toileting and incontinence care, bathing and shaving, which helps normalize the couple’s time together.
Transportation to medical appointments, the pharmacy and out and about to keep the couple active and engaged.
Housekeeping and laundry to ensure that the home is hygienic and hazard-free.
Grocery shopping and preparing meals that meet each spouse’s nutritional requirements and special diet.
Respite care so each spouse can enjoy some “me time.”
Memory care when one or both spouses are living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related condition.
