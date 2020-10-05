Rose Senior Living Beachwood commemorated the finalization of its 174-unit assisted living, independent living and memory care senior community with an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 23.
Attended by residents and the community in-person or virtually, the celebration featured words by Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, Rose Senior Living Beachwood Executive Director Schonda Grays, Edward Rose & Sons Land Acquisition Analyst Frances Rose and Edward Rose & Sons CEO and President Warren Rose.
“I’ve lived (in Beachwood) since 1958, and I know that we have residents who are still living in homes in their 80s and 90s,” Horwitz said. “They are waiting and looking for a facility like this quality, great finish inside and all of the nice amenities that (Rose Senior Living Beachwood) offers.
“I know we have many senior living facilities in our town; we have many assisted living facilities, we have memory care facilities. You’ve got everything combined here into one facility in a really beautiful setting.”
Horwitz presented Warren Rose with a plaque and proclamation declaring Sept. 23, 2020, Rose Senior Living Beachwood Day.
As he stood before socially distanced attendees, Warren Rose reflected on the two years of work that transformed the 9 acres into Rose Senior Living’s sixth senior community.
Rose Senior Living, a child company of Edward Rose & Sons located in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., has one campus with two locations in Avon, as well as communities in Carmel, Ind.; Novi, Mich.; Clinton Township, Mich.; and Memphis, Tenn.
Edward Rose & Sons, created by Warren Rose’s grandfather in 1921, will celebrate its 100-year anniversary and family dynasty with Warren Rose’s daughter, Frances Rose, continuing with the company.
“During our site review process, we selected this city and location very carefully,” said Warren Rose, a member of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., where he also lives. “It was an easy decision at that point once we saw all the positive attributes the city of Beachwood had to offer a new senior living facility and its residents.”
The building’s construction started in spring 2018 with an estimated April 2020 opening, Warren Rose previously told the CJN. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Warren Rose had to push the move-in dates back for residents – June 15 for independent living and July 1 for assisted living and memory care. He and his facilities’ teams installed COVID-19 health protocols to protect residents and staff.
The facility offers one and two-bedroom apartments with patios or balconies and access to modern technology, an executive chef, a pub, a putting green, a screened porch, a movie theater, a salon and spa, a wellness and fitness center with yoga studio, an outdoor flower and vegetable garden, a general store and other amenities, according to its website.
Currently, 20 apartments are occupied with residents, with that number growing on a weekly basis, Warren Rose said.
When he imagines Rose Senior Living Beachwood in a matter of months or years, Warren Rose sees it as a thriving home for many.
“We’re very upbeat about the future,” Warren Rose told the CJN. “We believe we have a fantastic product in a beautiful community. Obviously, COVID-19 is having an effect like it is on every senior living facility around the country; it is certainly slowing things down.
“We believe as time goes on and the effects of COVID hopefully have diminished, the markets will return to normal and our facility will enjoy good results. We feel the demand is there in Beachwood and the surrounding areas, and our facility will fill up.”
Warren Rose is working on Rose Senior Living’s seventh community in Farmington Hills, Mich., and an all-ages apartment community with Edward Rose & Sons in the Columbus-area. He said has projects scheduled throughout the remainder of 2020 and 2021, as well as multi-family projects for next year.