Rose Senior Living Beachwood, a senior living community in Beachwood, is now operating under management of Life Care Services, An LCS Company.
Rose Senior Living Beachwood is one of seven senior living communities that make up the Rose Senior Living portfolio. The partnership between Rose Senior Living, owned by Edward Rose & Sons, based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and Life Care Services, based in Des Moines, Iowa, became effective Dec. 31, 2020.
Opened in June 2020, Rose Senior Living Beachwood is a full-service senior living community providing care, services and amenities that allow residents to enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a location convenient to medical facilities, shopping, theaters and dining options, according to a news release. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care.
With the agreement in place, Life Care Services will manage six communities in addition to Rose Senior Living Beachwood: Rose Senior Living, Avon; Heritage at Irene Woods, Memphis; Rose Senior Living, Carmel, Ind.; Rose Senior Living, Clinton Township, Mich.; Rose Senior Living at Providence Park, Novi, Mich.; and Rose Senior Living, Farmington Hills, Mich., scheduled to break ground later in 2021.
“Our leadership and community teams are focused on delivering services that gain high resident satisfaction for Rose Senior Living,” said Chris Bird, executive vice president and COO for LCS, in the release. “Life Care Services will build on the services already in place, placing our focus on the health and well-being for all residents living in these six communities.”
“We look forward to our partnership with Life Care Services,” said Rose CEO Warren Rose in the release. “Throughout the selection process, the team demonstrated their responsive and professional approach to senior living. It’s clear – Life Care Services brings passion to the seniors they serve.”
For more information about Rose Senior Living Beachwood, visit beachwood.roseseniorliving.com or call 216-342-3200.