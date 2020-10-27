Starting his professional journey at Emory University in Atlanta, Dr. Jordan Roth went on to dental school at The Ohio State University College of Dentistry in Columbus and held a residency at Columbia University’s College of Dental Medicine in New York City. After being away away, Roth decided it was time to come home.
In August 2019, Roth became a partner at Fried & Roth Orthodontics in Lyndhurst. With only a few months under his belt before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Roth described his first year at the office as nothing less than “eventful” for a few reasons.
“I definitely feel like I’m a significant member of the practice and the respect you receive when you have your name on it versus being a dental student shadowing over someone,” he said. “This is my ship to steer. The successes and challenges are my goals and problems to fix. And that is a huge difference over visiting an office as an outsider.”
Reflecting on his first year, Roth said they got a lot done. The office hosted a doctor happy hour in January and had a renovation last December. When the pandemic hit, the office closed and “that came with its own challenges” as a new partner, he said. But with Fried, there is an extra effort to personalized care.
“We both look at records and collaborate on treatments and care plans together and that really made my transition so successful,” he said.
Choosing Fried & Roth was an easy decision, Roth said. Growing up in the area, he said he knew it was a well-respected office because many of his friends were patients, though he never was. After graduating from dental school, he decided to shadow Dr. Marc Fried before heading off to his residency in New York. Keeping in touch while he was away, Roth said he found New York great, but it was time to make a career decision.
“I knew I liked growing up in Cleveland with my family and friends, and the actual area is beautiful,” he said. “I am a Cleveland sports fan too. Ultimately, it’ll be a nice area to raise a family. So, I didn’t want to pass up the opportunity and at the same time, I didn’t want to end up working at five dental offices to just get by. So, I felt (Fried & Roth) presented a special opportunity for me.”
Roth said his favorite thing about Fried & Roth is the effort everyone makes to be personally involved with patients and their care.
“I always do care calls, check how patients are feeling and if they are in any pain, and I feel like patients love that and are surprised to hear from their doctor,” he said. “It lets them know I didn’t just do the braces and shop the off. Instead, there is someone following up with them and their journey.”
That personal touch has made his first year as partner an enjoyable one, Roth said.
“One of the best things about this office that everyone continues to refer to is when someone finishes their treatment, they can write their name and a message on the ceiling tiles with the date of completion,” he said. “To this day, my friends still talk about the day they got to do that growing up. It’s those things that make a difference.”