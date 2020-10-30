Dr. Shawn Schlessel recently joined The Center for Advanced Dentistry in Beachwood to work alongside mentor and friend Dr. Benjamin Hornstein.
Schlessel earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Tennessee in Konxville, Tenn., and his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from The Ohio State University in Columbus.
He said in a news release the ability to smile with confidence is truly life-changing, which is why he is committed to helping his patients feel and look their best by achieving their perfect smile.