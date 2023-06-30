Dr. Gary Schwartz moved to Cleveland last April with a mission: Oversee three institutions that have one goal – curing cancer.
Schwartz, a New York native who until recently was the chief of hematology and oncology at Columbia University in New York City, is the new director of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center in Cleveland. Schwartz was hired by Case Western Reserve University in January.
“One of the big challenges I face is understanding who all of our people are and what they do,” Schwartz told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I look at this great science, and how to best translate the basic science into the clinic.”
Schwartz is known as an expert in the research field of sarcoma. Prior to his post at Columbia, Schwartz spent 21 years at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.
Case Comprehensive is a consortium among Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.
“My goal is to really figure out how best to build on the relationships that (former director Dr. Stan Gerson) developed and expand upon that and make it all-inclusive,” Schwartz said.
Cancer centers in the United States are ranked every seven years. In 2018, the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center was recognized by the National Cancer Institute as an “exceptional” cancer center.
“It used to be ‘good,’ ‘very good,’ ‘excellent’ and ‘outstanding,’” Schwartz said. “Seven years ago, they added an ‘exceptional’ ranking. The first ‘exceptional’ cancer center in the country was Case.”
One of the center’s relatively new and significant aids in developing cancer-fighting drugs involves studying fish.
“There are various ways to look at new drugs and understand biology, and in this case there is something called the zebrafish model,” Schwartz said. “It’s a lot easier giving a fish cancer than a mouse cancer.
“This is extraordinary because now we have the ability to screen 30, 50,100 potential drugs in a short time. You can take the little fish, you can barely see them, right? You put them in little wells, you sprinkle the magic sauce on top and of course, they eat it. I’m sorry for the fish, but this is something to benefit people that is extraordinary.
“I was at a national cancer meeting and telling people the same story and it just floored them. So now, we have an opportunity to really do something extraordinary in Cleveland, and maybe discover a new drug for Ewing sarcoma (a rare type of bone or tissue cancer) that we need. We have the tools. My role is to find out, what are the gems in our research, what are the pearls?”
A vitally important part of Schwartz’s role, the doctor said, is to see cancer patients regularly.
“Yes, I do laboratory discovery,” he said. “I’m involved in work in rare cancers and sarcomas and melanomas, but I’m really a clinician at heart. I take care of patients.”
Schwartz succeeded Gerson as the Case Center director. Another predecessor, Dr. Nate Berger, opened the Case Center in 1983. He was recruited by CWRU to leave his post at Washington University in St. Louis and move to Cleveland.
“At that time, there were a handful of physicians and some basic scientists who were doing cancer research and who were practicing clinical oncology,” Berger told the CJN. “They were doing really good work, but not very organized work.
“Everybody felt it was time to get an organized program, to provide and conduct the kind of research that we wanted to, and provide the kind of services that we really needed to become a cancer center. So, in between 1983 and 1987, we started putting together what we had.”
Berger estimates in 1987, they had “two dozen” physicians and scientists in the clinical cancer center. In 2000, the center partnered with Cleveland Clinic.
Now, the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center has 450 physicians, scientists and faculty members. Over 2,500 doctors in the Cleveland area are affiliated with the center.
“We’re very, very unique in that we have all the major hospitals in Cleveland working with one cancer center as opposed to a place like New York where there are probably five different cancer centers,” Berger said.
Berger, who is still with CWRU as the director for science, health and society at the school of medicine, is proud of the Case Center’s role in cancer research and innovation.
“When I started in oncology, in many cases when someone received a cancer diagnosis there might have been a two or three-month life expectancy,” Berger said. “Now, we’re at the point where some of these diseases we can treat with a daily pill, and people can have a long lifespan, as if we were treating diabetes. So it’s really, very rewarding and it gives you a lot of nachas and kvell when you see some of these things. Certainly we hear from all sides the quote that, ‘It’s not if we find a cure for cancer, but when.’”
Berger, who is a congregant of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said he thinks Schwartz is the ideal force to move the Case Center forward.
“He’s very much involved in the disease,” Berger said. “He’s bringing not only his leadership, but he’s also going to start bringing a whole new program in sarcomas, sort of skeletal-muscle kind of tumors.
“I think the institutions probably still compete for patients to some degree, but we are working together research-wise, and I think one of the things that Gary wants to do is really work on further increasing the interaction between Case, the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.”
Something else Schwartz has on his plate is examining what role technology from Israel can have in impacting patients in the Cleveland consortium.
“Case is doing a trip to Israel in October, and we’re going to see what opportunities there are for partnership,” Schwartz said. “Fifty percent of the discussion will center around cancer, and the other part will be mainly about innovation and discovery, focused more (on) engineering and technology. I’m hopeful that those types of relationships can be built and we can take advantage of them. That’s one potential area for development that we’re working on here.”
While at Columbia, Schwartz was the director of the Laboratory for New Drug Development of Rare Cancers. He has a knowledge base of the roadblocks that sometimes occur when sharing research and development programs with other countries.
“European investigations (are) a bit more challenging,” Schwartz said. “There are a lot of regulatory things that prevent exchange.
“If a new drug comes up, sometimes pharma doesn’t want to run a trial because they just don’t care about rare cancers. They care about lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, and they’re very important. But one-third of all cancers in the country are called rare. FDAs are different from country to country, so we’re working on how to break through those barriers so we can start exchanging drugs for cancer medicine, doing exchange of these types of studies. The issue is, how do you break through these barriers?
Schwartz continued, “I’m hoping my trip to Israel will help me understand exactly how we can make it work between Cleveland and my cancer center colleagues in Israel.”
Since arriving in Cleveland, Schwartz has become a big fan of The Cleveland Orchestra and notes that, coincidentally, the orchestra will be appearing in Tel Aviv while Schwartz visits Israel.
The Cleveland Orchestra is “better than the New York Philharmonic,” he said.
About the orchestra being in Israel when he’s there, he said, “I don’t know whether it was coordinated that way, or just by happenstance.”
Schwartz has also made it a point to embrace all things Cleveland since moving here. Besides the orchestra, Schwartz brags about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the art museums. A die-hard New York Yankees fan, he’s been to Progressive Field to see the Yankees play the Guardians.
“I didn’t wear my Yankee hat,” he said. “I wasn’t sure how it would be received.”
Schwartz takes pride in being the latest in a line of directors of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the sort of ambassadorship that comes with the job description.
“A lot of people don’t appreciate what sits in Cleveland – one of the exceptionally run cancer centers in the country,” he said. “And they got the ‘exceptional’ ranking well before Memorial Sloan Kettering, Dana-Farber or the Mayo Clinic. It was really an incredible accomplishment for Case. I’m excited about the future here.”
