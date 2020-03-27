Advertorial
It’s hard to believe what is going on in the world. COVID-19 is scary, however it has not stopped our caregivers at Senior Solutions. If you or your loved ones need assistance after a long and lonely stay at rehab, or for any other reason, Senior Solutions is here to help. All of our caregivers are well versed on the precautions that must be taken to keep you safe. Whether you need help with a shower and/or dressing or more complex services requiring many hours of care, we have an aide to assist.
From 24/7 care to advocacy, errands, transportation or anything all, we can cover it. All care is provided by skilled, compassionate and insured personnel. Get what you need, when you need it.
Call Jamie Berns – she will get involved and stay involved. In these trying times, let Senior Solutions take the worry out of your daily life. We’ll get things done when you need it and how you want it.