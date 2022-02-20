Maria Shriver’s nonprofit The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and Cleveland Clinic are partnering to further address why women are more impacted by Alzheimer’s and other neurological disorders.
The partnership, WAM at Cleveland Clinic, combines WAM’s educational, advocacy and fundraising experience around women’s risk for Alzheimer’s disease and prevention with Cleveland Clinic’s medical expertise and research network.
WAM at Cleveland Clinic will fund and advocate for gender-based research, complementing research efforts underway at Cleveland Clinic’s Neurological Institute aimed at identifying the earliest stages of disease.
The Cleveland-based partnership will build on the existing collaboration between WAM and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, which opened the nation’s first Alzheimer’s disease prevention center for women in 2020.