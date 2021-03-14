Akron Children’s Hospital recently received a $1 million gift from its longtime charitable partner Signet Jewelers that will help it provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Akron-area school personnel.
The donation includes its annual gift to Akron Children’s Hospital for the Kay Jewelers Pavilion – delivered one year early and increased to address the hospital’s vaccination effort.
“In times like these, we’re so grateful for community partners like our longtime supporters at Signet Jewelers who’ve already given us so much as part of their mission,” said Grace Wakulchik, Akron Children’s Hospital’s president and CEO, in a news release. “Signet isn’t just supporting us; this gift comes at a critical time to help provide a valuable service to our local schools so our kids and their teachers can meet in-person safely and we may continue to do our part in combating the pandemic.”
Like many other health care systems, Akron Children’s saw many of its nonessential medical procedures and appointments temporarily halted for nearly two months in spring 2020 as COVID-19 spread.
“We’ve been supporting Akron Children’s Hospital since 1988, and each day we’re grateful for the incredible work they do for our community,” said Signet Jewelers CEO Virginia C. Drosos in the release. “This pandemic is one of the largest challenges our world has faced in modern history, and it’s important for us to be active in keeping our communities safe and healthy. We are proud to support the tireless efforts of the hospital’s doctors, nurses and staff that are highly engaged in ending the spread of COVID-19 and specifically to help them provide vaccines quickly to our community’s teachers and school personnel.”
The hospital is working with several local districts and schools to provide COVID-19 vaccinations, including Akron Public Schools, Copley-Fairlawn City Schools, Woodridge Local Schools, Tallmadge City Schools, Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools, Holy Family School in Stow and AKROS/Edge Academy in Akron.
In 2014, the hospital opened the Kay Jewelers Pavilion, which is now home to its emergency department, outpatient surgery center and neonatal intensive care unit. To date, Signet Jewelers has donated $6 million to Akron Children’s toward its overall commitment of $10 million through corporate and team member gifts.