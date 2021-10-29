Akron Children’s Hospital

Jeffrey Berlin, D.M.D.

177 W. Exchange St., Suite 31250

Akron, OH 44308

330-543-0070

akronchildrens.org/dental

Led by pediatric dentist Dr. Jeffrey Berlin, our team of dental hygienists and assistants provides full-service care for babies, children and adolescents. Services include: routine cleanings, examinations; diagnostic care, fillings, extractions; restorative surgery; emergency care. Staff is trained to accommodate children with special needs or complex medical conditions. Accepting patients up to age 15 with all types of insurance and Medicaid.

Beachwood Dental 

Paul Mikhli, D.D.S.

Cosmetic Dentistry

3690 Orange Place, Suite 560

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-831-5661

beachwooddental.com

At Beachwood Dental, we strive to provide the highest quality dental care to all our patients. Our goal is to always exceed your expectations in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. We care for your family as our family. Go to our website to find out more.

The Center for Advanced Dentistry

3690 Orange Place, Suite 180

Beachwood, OH 44122

CFAD.net

216-595-1710

Dr. Shawn Schlessel joins The Center for Advanced Dentistry to work alongside mentor and friend Dr. Benjamin Hornstein. He believes the ability to smile with confidence is life-changing, which is why he is committed to helping his patients feel and look their best by achieving their perfect smile. 216-595-1710.

Dr. John Heimke DMD

The Facial Aesthetic Designers, Inc./Oral Design – Cleveland

21851 Center Ridge Road, Suite 302

Rocky River, OH 44116

888-255-3588

EveryoneLovesMySmile.com

John Heimke DMD General Dentist is an accomplished cosmetic – implant dentist. Dr. Heimke is known for his exceptional talents and unique skill sets in creating, amazing – natural smiles, at his Oral Design-Cleveland Smile Studio Dr. Heimke has been highlighted in numerous media, to include, TV, radio and print. He is a visionary, teacher, national and international lecturer and humanitarian.

FAIST & KOOPS Family Dentistry

Jed Koops, DMD and Jerry Faist, DDS

General Dentistry

3690 Orange Place, Suite 515

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-464-2448

bestdentalteam.com

Whether you’re struggling with a dental emergency or simply overdue for a six-month checkup, it makes a world of difference when you can turn to a dentist you trust wholeheartedly. We want to offer you and your family this peace of mind by promising quality, compassion and convenience.

Fried & Roth Orthodontics

Jordan A. Roth D.D.S., M.S.

Marc T. Fried D.D.S.

Orthodontics for Children and Adults

29001 Cedar Rd, Suite No. 670

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-449-5792

friedandrothortho.com

Your treatment goals and comfort are always our No. 1 priority. We are built on a reputation that offers outstanding orthodontic care for the entire family in a clean, relaxing atmosphere! Our office is equipped with the latest technology, including digital imaging and an intra-oral scanner to ensure our patients receive optimum results in the most efficient manner possible.

Dr. Gen Orthodontics

Felix Gen, DDS, MS

5827 Mayfield Road

Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

9964 Vail Drive, Suite 2

Twinsburg, OH 44087

440-442-3525

brace4success.com

Through changing smiles, we change lives. Dr. Gen Orthodontics utilizes an artistic approach to designing the most beautiful smile for you! Since1998, Dr. Felix Gen and his team have focused on using the latest technology to provide the most personalized and efficient treatment for children, teens and adults.

Lawrence Family Orthodontics

5259 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

office@lawrencesmiles.com

lawrencefamilyorthodontics.com

440-449-1550

Eric S. Lawrence, DDS

Zachary R. Lawrence, DMD, MSD

At Lawrence Family Orthodontics, we strive to provide the utmost customer service and treat you like family. We are different, our BioProgressive/holistic approach not only corrects the bite issues, but also addresses the muscle imbalance that caused the problems, creating a more pleasing, stable and healthy outcome.

Dr. Steve Marsh, DDS

Brainard Place

29001 Cedar Road, Suite 540

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-1003

ClevelandSmiles.com

Cleveland Smiles get better with Dr. Marsh. For over 40 years, the practice of Cleveland dentist Dr. Steve P. Marsh has improved the smiles of people in the Cleveland metropolitan area. From cosmetic imaging to cosmetic dental care to comprehensive after-care to answering your questions on this site, Dr. Marsh has built a reputation for the finest care and stellar results in general and cosmetic dentistry.

Dr. Ralph F. Mondora D.D.S 

29001 Cedar Road, Suite 320, Brainard Place

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-461-7115

ralphmondoradds.com

Dr. Ralph F. Mondora has provided care in Dentistry for over 30 years. His focus on patient comfort with sedation provides care to many who otherwise would not seek it. The practice takes pride in everything from basic cleanings to beautifying a smile with veneers to full mouth rehabilitation with implants.

Norman Golovan, D.D.S. & Bruce Golovan, D.M.D. Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

28790 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 300

Woodmere Village, OH 44122

216-591-0022

golovandental.com

Your dental health and comfort are our top priority. We pride ourselves on being dentists that take time to sit down and talk with our patients. We will answer and explain every question that you may have for us. We specialize in family and cosmetic dentistry.

Parker & Streem Orthodontics

Stephan H. Parker, D.D.S., M.S.D

Mindy J. Streem, D.M.D., M.S., A.B.O.

6519 Wilson Mills Road, Suite 100

Mayfield Village, OH 44143

440-442-4800

ParkerStreemBraces.com

At Parker & Streem Orthodontics, we recognize the individual needs of each patient and strive to provide the highest quality treatment in a comfortable and caring environment. Whether your child needs early interceptive treatment, comprehensive orthodontics or you are looking for adult braces, our office can help. We offer a full range of orthodontic treatment, including braces and Invisalign to meet your individual needs and desires.

Periodontal Associates, Inc 

29001 Cedar Road, Suite 450

Lyndhurst, OH 44124 8140

440-461-3400

Norton Parkway, Suite 200

Mentor, OH 44060

440-534-1144

Clevelandperio.com

DR. ROGER HESS

Specialty: Periodontics

Dr. Roger Hess is a specialist in periodontics with expertise in periodontal disease, implantology, bone regeneration and soft tissue grafting and has been a partner with Periodontal Associates for more than 25 years.

DR. REBECCA DAVIS

Specialty: Periodontics

Dr. Rebecca Davis is a board-certified specialist in periodontics with expertise in periodontal disease, implantology, bone regeneration and soft tissue grafting and has been with Periodontal Associates since 2002.

DR. MIGUEL DEFINA

Specialty: Periodontics

Dr. Miguel DeFina is a specialist in periodontics with expertise in periodontal disease, implantology, bone regeneration and soft tissue grafting and has been a partner at Periodontal Associates since 2004.

DR. JASON STREEM

Specialty: Periodontics

Dr. Jason Streem is a board-certified specialist in periodontics with expertise in periodontal disease, implantology, bone regeneration, soft tissue grafting, smoking cessation and conscious sedation and has been with Periodontal Associates since 2011.

Obermeier Adelstein Lempel & Associates, Inc. 

3609 Park East Drive, Suite 404

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-591-1161 | oadental.com

JOSEPH OBERMEIER, D.D.S.

Dr. Joseph Obermeier received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and graduated from the Case Western Reserve University Dental School. He then completed a one-year general practice residency program at Saint Luke’s Medical Center with an emphasis on surgical and emergency care. He and Dr. Rick Adelstein have been partners for more than 20 years.

RICK ADELSTEIN, D.D.S.

Dr. Rick Adelstein received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and graduated from the Case Western Reserve University Dental School. He then completed a one-year general practice residency program at Saint Luke’s Medical Center. He is also a member of several local and national study clubs to further his education and knowledge of comprehensive dental care.

TAMARA LEMPEL, D.D.S.

Dr. Tamara Lempel graduated with honors from York

University, and the University of Toronto Faculty of Dentistry in Toronto, Canada, before completing a general practice residency at New York Hospital of Queens, a division of Cornell University. Dr. Lempel worked in private practice in New York for six years while also supervising residents completing their training at New York Hospital of Queens. Our dental practice is devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of your smile using conservative cutting edge procedures that result in a beautiful, long lasting smile.

Our team is committed to providing an excellent personalized experience, making your visit as pleasant and painless as possible. We pride ourselves in spending time with each patient that they deserve.

Richards Frankel Dentistry

Margaret Richards Frankel

Specialty: Comprehensive and Aesthetic Dentistry for the whole family

5395 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst OH, 44124

440-442-4477

richardsfrankeldentistry.com

Richards Frankel Dentistry: dentistry designed for health and wellbeing. Comprehensive dental care, caring and experienced staff and a state-of-the-art office are a few reasons why patients choose Richards Frankel Dentistry. Our family practice will have your family looking and feeling great.

Rzepka Dental

Family Dentistry for Northeast Ohio

Rick Rzepka, D.D.S.

25200 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 230

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-641-9090

drrzepka.com

We cater to cowards. Reinventing the dental experience. We provide you and our family with state-of-the-art dental care, unlike any you’ve ever received before from any dentist.

Sher Smiles Periodontics and Orthodontics

29001 Cedar Rd. Suite 400

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

(440) 684-4868

Dr. Deena Sher and Dr. Lawrence Frankel specialize in all aspects of periodontics and dental implants including placement of metal-free dental implants. Dr. Michael Avi Sher specializes in comprehensive orthodontics for children and adults using traditional braces and Invisalign.

Cheryl R Stern, D.D.S., L.L.C.

General Dentistry

24300 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 111

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-514-9440

We are a general dental practice where anyone in your family can feel comfortable receiving care. Crowns, bleaching, bridges, root canals, implants, dentures, and white fillings are only some of the treatments offered. We find that being an experienced dentist is not always enough to be current with the new technologies. Dr. Stern attends seminars to maintain and learn these skills. We have the most current available technology in dentistry, but still rely on many of the traditional dental methods.

Solon Orthodontics

Orthodontics for children and adults

Philip D. Bomeli, D.D.S., M.S.

33695 Bainbridge Road, Suite 101

Solon, OH 44139

440-349-5885

solonorthodontics.com

You can expect superb quality throughout your treatment with our state-of-the-art digital equipment, high-tech alloy wires that move teeth more comfortably, and our use of clear ceramic braces. Invisalign clear aligners provide aesthetic alternatives. Accommodating patients of all ages. We treat people, not just smiles.

Weiss & Tor Orthodontics 

Orthodontics for children and adults

Dr. Ira H. Weiss and

Dr. Shira Z. Tor

3755 Orange Place, Suite 100A

Orange Village, OH 44122

7055 Pearl Road,

Suite 100

Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

440-885-1980

weissandtorortho.com

At Weiss & Tor Orthodontics, everything revolves around you. Your comfort, needs and smile dreams are the top priority of Dr. Ira Weiss and Dr. Shira Tor. We believe we’re here to serve and support you on your orthodontic journey, and are honored to be your partner along the way.

