Beachwood Dental
Paul Mikhli, D.D.S.
Cosmetic Dentistry
3690 Orange Place, Suite 560
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-831-5661
At Beachwood Dental, we strive to provide the highest quality dental care to all our patients. Our goal is to always exceed your expectations in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. We care for your family as our family. Go to our website to find out more.
Berger Family Dentistry
Dr. Akiva R. Berger, DDS
Specialty: General Practice
24300 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 111 Beachwood, OH 44122
216-514-9440
The Center for Advanced Dentistry
3690 Orange Place, Suite 180
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-595-1710
Dr. Shawn Schlessel joins The Center for Advanced Dentistry to work alongside mentor and friend Dr. Benjamin Hornstein. He believes the ability to smile with confidence is life-changing, which is why he is committed to helping his patients feel and look their best by achieving their perfect smile. 216-595-1710.
Complete Smile Care
5825 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 123
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
Dr. Marie Calabrese and Dr. Natasha Sheridan
We are a family-centered, technology forward dental practice. Drs. Calabrese and Sheridan stay current on advances in the dental field and are proud to offer comprehensive dental care. Our family-centered team prides itself on a warm touch in everything it does, from routine oral health visits to smile makeovers and implant crowns. We have a wide range of patients from toddlers to centenarians, and provide a customized approach with each patient.
The Dental Office of Solon
Dr. Briana Levikov, DDS
Specialty: General Dentistry
6175 SOM Center Rd., Suite 235
Solon, OH 44139
440-248-6684
Come visit our friendly staff and enjoy outstanding service in our clean and professional office. We promise to listen to your concerns, explain everything so you can understand, and offer different treatment options to choose from. We deliver a full spectrum of services from a regular cleaning to a full-mouth make-over-and everything in between.
Dr. John Heimke DMD
The Facial Aesthetic Designers, Inc. / Oral Design – Cleveland
21851 Center Ridge Road, Suite 302
Rocky River, OH 44116
888-255-3588
John Heimke DMD General Dentist is an accomplished cosmetic – implant dentist. Dr. Heimke is known for his exceptional talents and unique skill sets in creating, amazing – natural smiles, at his Oral Design-Cleveland Smile Studio Dr. Heimke has been highlighted in numerous media, to include, TV, radio and print. He is a visionary, teacher, national and international lecturer and humanitarian.
Fried & Roth Orthodontics
Jordan A. Roth D.D.S., M.S.
Marc T. Fried D.D.S.
Orthodontics for Children and Adults
29001 Cedar Road, Suite No. 670
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-449-5792
Your treatment goals and comfort are always our No. 1 priority. We are built on a reputation that offers outstanding orthodontic care for the entire family in a clean, relaxing atmosphere! Our office is equipped with the latest technology, including digital imaging and an intra-oral scanner to ensure our patients receive optimum results in the most efficient manner possible.
Norman Golovan, D.D.S. & Bruce Golovan, D.M.D.
Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
28790 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 300
Woodmere Village, OH 44122
216-591-0022
Your dental health and comfort are our top priority. We pride ourselves on being dentists that take time to sit down and talk with our patients. We will answer and explain every question that you may have for us. We specialize in family and cosmetic dentistry.
Great Beginnings Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Rachel Rosen, DDS
Dr. Laura Adelman, DMD
Dr. Danielle Richman
Specialty: Pediatric Dentistry
330-425-1885
9964 Vail Drive, Suite 1
Twinsburg, OH 44087
Dr. Adelman and Dr. Rosen are passionate about treating the whole child. Their advanced training in pediatric patient care recognizes and enhances the relationship between your child’s airway, sleep, and dental development. Specializing in care for infants, children, and teens through age 21 years, they are now accepting new patients 16 years of age and under.
Lawrence Family Orthodontics
5259 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
lawrencefamilyorthodontics.com
440-449-1550
Eric S. Lawrence, DDS
Zachary R. Lawrence, DMD, MSD
At Lawrence Family Orthodontics, we strive to provide the utmost customer service and treat you like family. We are different, our BioProgressive/holistic approach not only corrects the bite issues, but also addresses the muscle imbalance that caused the problems, creating a more pleasing, stable and healthy outcome.
Dr. Steve Marsh, DDS
Brainard Place
29001 Cedar Road, Suite 540
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-1003
Cleveland Smiles get better with Dr. Marsh. For over 40 years, the practice of Cleveland dentist Dr. Steve P. Marsh has improved the smiles of people in the Cleveland metropolitan area. From cosmetic imaging to cosmetic dental care to comprehensive after-care to answering your questions on this site, Dr. Marsh has built a reputation for the finest care and stellar results in general and cosmetic dentistry.
Obermeier Adelstein Lempel & Associates, Inc.
3609 Park East Drive, Suite 404
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-591-1161
Joseph Obermeier, D.D.S.
Dr. Joseph Obermeier received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and graduated from the Case Western Reserve University Dental School. He then completed a one-year general practice residency program at Saint Luke’s Medical Center with an emphasis on surgical and emergency care. He and Dr. Rick Adelstein have been partners for more than 20 years.
Rick Adelstein, D.D.S.
Dr. Rick Adelstein received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and graduated from the Case Western Reserve University Dental School. He then completed a one-year general practice residency program at Saint Luke’s Medical Center. He is also a member of several local and national study clubs to further his education and knowledge of comprehensive dental care.
Tamara Lempel, D.D.S.
Dr. Tamara Lempel graduated with honors from York
University, and the University of Toronto Faculty of Dentistry in Toronto, Canada, before completing a general practice residency at New York Hospital of Queens, a division of Cornell University. Dr. Lempel worked in private practice in New York for six years while also supervising residents completing their training at New York Hospital of Queens. Our dental practice is devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of your smile using conservative cutting edge procedures that result in a beautiful, long lasting smile. Our team is committed to providing an excellent personalized experience, making your visit as pleasant and painless as possible. We pride ourselves in spending time with each patient that they deserve.
Dr. Melanie Adelstein, DMD
Dr. Melanie Adelstein received her undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University. She earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Case Western Reserve University Dental School. She went on to complete The General Residency Program, a one-year-post doctoral program at Loyola University in Chicago, IL, where she earned a certificate in Hospital Dentistry. She is a member of several local study clubs. She is very excited to join Drs. Obermeier, Adelstein, & Lempel and committed to giving excellent patient care.
Orange Place Family Dentistry
Jed Koops, DMD, Jerry Faist, DDS and Thanh Mollica, DDS
General Dentistry
3755 Orange Place, Suite 101
Beachwood, Ohio 44122
216-464-2448
Whether you’re struggling with a dental emergency or simply overdue for a six-month checkup, it makes a world of difference when you can turn to a dentist you trust wholeheartedly. We want to offer you and your family this peace of mind by promising quality, compassion and convenience.
Parker & Streem Orthodontics
Stephan H. Parker, D.D.S., M.S.D
Mindy J. Streem, D.M.D., M.S., A.B.O.
6519 Wilson Mills Road, Suite 100
Mayfield Village, OH 44143
440-442-4800
At Parker & Streem Orthodontics, we identify the individual needs of each patient and strive to provide the highest quality treatment in a comfortable and caring environment. Whether your child needs early interceptive treatment, comprehensive orthodontics, or you are looking for adult orthodontics, our office can help. We offer a full range of orthodontic treatment, including braces and Invisalign to meet your individual needs and desires. As Diamond Invisalign providers, we have the experience to offer you the best possible smile.
Periodontal Associates, Inc
29001 Cedar Road, Suite 450
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-3400
8140 Norton Parkway, Suite 200
Mentor, OH 44060
440-534-1144
Dr. Roger Hess
Specialty: Periodontics
Dr. Roger Hess is a specialist in periodontics with expertise in periodontal disease, implantology, bone regeneration and soft tissue grafting and has been a partner with Periodontal Associates for more than 25 years.
Dr. Rebecca Davis
Specialty: Periodontics
Dr. Rebecca Davis is a board-certified specialist in periodontics with expertise in periodontal disease, implantology, bone regeneration and soft tissue grafting and has been with Periodontal Associates since 2002.
Dr. Miguel Defina
Specialty: Periodontics
Dr. Miguel DeFina is a specialist in periodontics with expertise in periodontal disease, implantology, bone regeneration and soft tissue grafting and has been a partner at Periodontal Associates since 2004.
Dr. Jason Streem
Specialty: Periodontics
Dr. Jason Streem is a board-certified specialist in periodontics with expertise in periodontal disease, implantology, bone regeneration, soft tissue grafting, smoking cessation and conscious sedation and has been with Periodontal Associates since 2011.
Dr. Ralph F. Mondora D.D.S
29001 Cedar Road, Suite 320, Brainard Place
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-461-7115
Dr. Ralph F. Mondora has provided care in Dentistry for over 30 years. His focus on patient comfort with sedation provides care to many who otherwise would not seek it. The practice takes pride in everything from basic cleanings to beautifying a smile with veneers to full mouth rehabilitation with implants.
Richards Frankel Dentistry
Margaret Richards Frankel
Specialty: Comprehensive and Aesthetic Dentistry for the whole family
5885 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 140
Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124
440-442-4477
Richards Frankel Dentistry: dentistry designed for health and wellbeing. Comprehensive dental care, caring and experienced staff and a state-of-the-art office are a few reasons why patients choose Richards Frankel Dentistry. Our family practice will have your family looking and feeling great.
Rzepka Dental
Family Dentistry for Northeast Ohio
Rick Rzepka, D.D.S.
25200 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 230
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-641-9090
We cater to cowards. Reinventing the dental experience. We provide you and our family with state-of-the-art dental care, unlike any you’ve ever received before from any dentist.
Sher Smiles Periodontics and Orthodontics
29001 Cedar Rd. Suite 400
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 684-4868
Dr. Deena Sher and Dr. Lawrence Frankel specialize in all aspects of periodontics and dental implants including placement of metal-free dental implants. Dr. Michael Avi Sher specializes in comprehensive orthodontics for children and adults using traditional braces and Invisalign.
Silver Family Dental
Avielle Silver, DDS
5010 Mayfield Road, Suite No. 101
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
Office: 216-382-5007 Fax: 216-382-5009
At Silver Family Dental, we strive to be a dental office that provides excellent quality care for both adults and children alike. Our vision is to be a warm and inviting office that can meet everyone’s individual needs. It’s our commitment to you that we continue to improve and prosper within the dental community.
Solon Orthodontics
Orthodontics for children and adults
Philip D. Bomeli, D.D.S., M.S.
33695 Bainbridge Road, Suite 101
Solon, OH 44139
440-349-5885
You can expect superb quality throughout your treatment with our state-of-the-art digital equipment, high-tech alloy wires that move teeth more comfortably, and our use of clear ceramic braces. Invisalign clear aligners provide aesthetic alternatives. Accommodating patients of all ages. We treat people, not just smiles.
Weiss & Tor Orthodontics
Orthodontics for children and adults
Dr. Ira H. Weiss and Dr. Shira Z. Tor
3755 Orange Place, Suite 100A
Orange Village, OH 44122
7055 Pearl Road,
Suite 100
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
440-885-1980
At Weiss & Tor Orthodontics, everything revolves around you. Your comfort, needs and smile dreams are the top priority of Dr. Ira Weiss and Dr. Shira Tor. We believe we’re here to serve and support you on your orthodontic journey, and are honored to be your partner along the way.