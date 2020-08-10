The country has recently been experiencing one of history’s largest periods of social justice advocacy with movements like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo. Or the constant struggles against anti-Semitism or child and domestic abuse.
According to Mark Groner, clinical director at Beech Brook, and Megan Rochford, program director and professional clinical counselor at NAMI Greater Cleveland, both in Cleveland, the constant exposure to news and stressful experiences can have a major impact on the public’s mental health.
“Anxiety and psychological distress permeate society’s collective headspace right now,” Rochford said. “People are seeing videos and images of Black people being killed and protesters being violently assaulted. Relentless exposure to toxic imagery can precipitate symptoms of post-traumatic stress, anxiety disorders and depression in people, particularly for people of color.”
Explaining specific groups already have a history of dealing with injustices and disparity, this year’s events have exasperated those feelings, Rochford said it’s more common for those groups to feel “psychological agony and utter exhaustion.”
According to a Household Pulse survey conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau, 25.6% of Black Americans reported feeling symptoms of depression between April 23 and May 5, with the figure increasing to 28.3% between June 11 and June 16.
Groner said though those events can affect people, the nature of the experience matters.
“If you are advocating for a cause, that could be a very positive experience,” he explained. “You feel like you’re sharing what is important to you and that can be very empowering. But if it becomes a violent demonstration, it can become terrifying and have a lasting impact on a person in terms of the trauma involved. I’m a social worker by training and I am firmly committed to nonviolence, but some of these situations are certainly fraught with violence which is potentially overwhelming to the individuals involved.”
Even if someone isn’t participating in demonstrations, reading and watching news about violence or abuse can be emotionally and mentally distressing for the average individual. Groner said individuals struggle with this in different ways.
“We live in a very stressful time, and unrelenting stress leads to anxiety and unrelenting anxiety can lead to depression,” he said. “I think it is hard for everyone to stay grounded and centered when there is so much stress and unhappiness around us. We all need to mobilize ourselves to keep our heads above water and try to live our lives in rational ways when things around us may not be so rational.”
Rochford added, “The general public and bystanders are also vulnerable to the psychological fallout due to the sheer intensity of our current social upheaval, which is happening amid a pandemic. It has created a lot of pain and uncertainty for people about the state of our country and its future. When people feel this much uncertainty, it can affect their faith and confidence in the foundations of society.”
No matter how one experiences current social justice movements, psychological trauma is a major concern.
“Some people, especially those with trauma history of their own or a predisposition to anxiety or mood disorders, might experience symptoms like loss of enjoyment in things they do, or constant worry that keeps them from focusing at work or home,” Rochford said. “Persons with a trauma history might experience nightmares or panic attacks.”
Groner added people process those incidents differently, regardless if they are experiencing the same thing or not.
“You can certainly have a near-death experience or see someone else have a near-death or death experience and these are horrifying images,” he said. “On the other hand, the experience can be very positive, standing up for what you believe in and feeling like you’re making a positive difference. Those are very different experiences and we shouldn’t think that everyone experiences things the same.”
But every so often, Groner and Rochford suggested practicing self-care and checking in with yourself.
“It takes a lot out of people to fight for a cause or empathize with struggle,” Rochford noted. “When people are expending a lot of emotional energy helping others, sometimes they can neglect their mental health. To be there for the cause, others and yourself, remember to put on your own oxygen mask. Engage in coping strategies to manage stress, ... and make a conscious effort to build positive social supports into your life.”
Groner said, “Relationships are important in our well-being, and I think having good support networks are ideal for most mental health problems. And that means benefiting from their support of you while you also support them. The reciprocity is what I think is so special in that sense.”