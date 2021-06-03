As higher numbers of individuals struggle to deal with the mental health rammifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Phil Epstein, owner and director of Behavioral Health and Wellness in Beachwood, and Carolyn Szweda, executive vice president of Beech Brook in Pepper Pike, said there are ways we as a society can help.
Szweda said although society is much beyond where we were with the stigma of mental health, there is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do.
“Across the board, as a society, we’ve improved,” Szweda said. “But, there is still a lot of stigma embedded in personal belief systems, how people were raised and whether or not their support system believes in mental health treatment. All of those factors play a part in whether or not young adults are going to be comfortable seeking some kind of counseling or mental health treatment.”
Epstein said part of the acceptance of mental health treatment has come from celebrities and people in power. He cited Prince Harry as one of many celebrities and people in power who spoke out in acceptance of mental health treatment.
“When you have someone of that kind of celebrity who openly admits that he needed help, that he was very depressed after his mother died, and his years of wild behavior, partying, drinking, promiscuity, it was all a way to try to help him feel better,” Epstein said. “But It didn’t help. It made things worse. And he finally sought help and It made a big difference. So I’m thinking that people of such celebrity making these admissions, that may have quite an influence.”
In her 25 years of providing counseling and working in mental health, Szweda said she has seen society talk about mental health differently now. She said people will talk about depression and anxiety in the same way as things like heart disease and diabetes. Part of this, Szweda said, is the normalization of speaking about this through social media.
“I think social media is a great thing in some instances, and of course it can also contribute to a lot of issues that I see in young kids,” Szweda said. “It depends how social media is used. But I do think social media is a great platform to be able to educate people on mental health and really help kind of normalize the idea that if you need help, you should get help.”
Szweda added that people need to be more willing to have “uncomfortable” conversations. I think one thing we can do much better is just talk about it. She gave an example of an employee coming back to work after a death in the family or other tragedy, and coworkers deciding not to talk to them about it because they may feel uncomfortable about it.
“We hear about all these campaigns and all of these slogans about just showing kindness and doing good things for people,”Szweda said. “But I think it should be taken a step further, and when we ask someone how they are, really listen to how they are. Because it’s uncomfortable. And I think we as a society just need to be uncomfortable sometimes. Reaching out and asking people if they need help. I think we could do that a lot better as a society.”
Epstein said it is also imperative to become aware of organizations around the country that support mental health services. One of those is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which is a nationwide organization that lobbies and promotes legislation as well as training programs and many other kinds of services. It has chapters about 40 chapters in Ohio, including many in Northeast Ohio.
“I think we need people in prominent positions to push employers to have better healthcare coverage and better mental health care coverage,” Epstein said. “I think the media is doing a better job these days of taking the stigma out and demonstrating that psychological help and medication is needed. These are real illnesses. These are not phony characterological defects. These are real illnesses and they need help.”